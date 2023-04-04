Worst Raw After WrestleMania in Years, Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes, More WWE Takes

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.

No episode of Monday Night Raw has more hype than the Raw after WrestleMania. Unfortunately, that hype did not pay off as WWE put together a disappointing episode on April 3.

Cody Rhodes demanded his WrestleMania rematch against Roman Reigns, but instead he faced a new challenge, Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate battered him to end the night.

Bad Bunny got involved in Mysterio business. After Dominik Mysterio cheated Rey Mysterio out of a win, Bad Bunny took a shot at The Ex-Con. Damian Priest sent him through a table for his transgression.



The two top women in WWE, Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair, stared each other down while promising they would fight when the time was right.



Matt Riddle returned to a WWE ring, confronting The Miz before laying him out.

WWE needed to capitalize on the momentum built by an exciting two-night WrestleMania 39. Instead, a chaotic energy controlled the show, leading to a truly disappointing night.

