'Dominant' UConn Celebrated by Twitter for Winning NCAA Title over San Diego State

The UConn Huskies are once again on top of the college basketball world, claiming their fifth national championship in program history by defeating San Diego State 76-59 in the NCAA men's basketball tournament final.

The fourth-seeded Huskies didn't face much resistance from the fifth-seeded Aztecs, leading by as many as 16 in the game and taking a 12-point lead into halftime. San Diego State cut the lead to as low as five in the second half but couldn't get closer.

Monday's victory continued a blistering run for UConn, as the team has now won all six of its NCAA tournament games by a margin of at least 13 points. The last team to win every game by double figures was Villanova in 2018.

Tristan Newton led the Huskies with 19 points and 10 rebounds in the victory, while Adama Sanogo added 17 points and 10 rebounds and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament.

UConn entered the year unranked in the preseason AP Poll and rose all the way to a national title. The last time that occurred was in 2011 when the Huskies took home their third championship.

But this year's group was special as head coach Dan Hurley had his team peaking at the right time and playing its best basketball when it mattered most, punctuating its incredible run through the bracket with a title.