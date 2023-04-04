X

    'Dominant' UConn Celebrated by Twitter for Winning NCAA Title over San Diego State

    Doric SamApril 4, 2023

    HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 03: Alex Karaban #11 of the Connecticut Huskies celebrates with Adama Sanogo #21 during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs during the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament National Championship game at NRG Stadium on April 03, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
    Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

    The UConn Huskies are once again on top of the college basketball world, claiming their fifth national championship in program history by defeating San Diego State 76-59 in the NCAA men's basketball tournament final.

    The fourth-seeded Huskies didn't face much resistance from the fifth-seeded Aztecs, leading by as many as 16 in the game and taking a 12-point lead into halftime. San Diego State cut the lead to as low as five in the second half but couldn't get closer.

    Monday's victory continued a blistering run for UConn, as the team has now won all six of its NCAA tournament games by a margin of at least 13 points. The last team to win every game by double figures was Villanova in 2018.

    Tristan Newton led the Huskies with 19 points and 10 rebounds in the victory, while Adama Sanogo added 17 points and 10 rebounds and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament.

    UConn earned the adulation of fans far and wide, with many taking to social media to offer their praise:

    Matt Norlander @MattNorlander

    For the fifth time in 25 seasons, UConn has won the national championship. <br><br>The Huskies won EVERY game against non-con foes this season by double digits and by an average of 24+ points. INSANE.<br><br>It's one of the most dominant title sprints in history. <br><br>A Connecticut coronation.

    Josh Dubow @JoshDubowAP

    Biggest point differential in tournament by an NCAA champion:<br>1996 Kentucky, 129 points<br>2016 Villanova, 124 points<br>2009 North Carolina, 121 points<br>2023 UConn, 120 points

    Jeff Borzello @jeffborzello

    UConn won its six NCAA tournament games by an average of 20.0 points, fourth-largest average since the tournament expanded in '85.<br><br>UConn is the fifth team since 85 to win all six games by double-digits. <br><br>UConn went 17-0 vs. non-Big East teams -- winning all 17 by double-digits.

    Dean Straka @DWStraka49

    UConn has its fifth national title since 1999. <br><br>Dominant stuff from Dan Hurley's group all tournament. The celebration is on in Houston. <br><br>March Madness forever. <a href="https://t.co/crj6YzanHr">pic.twitter.com/crj6YzanHr</a>

    Jared Stillman @JaredStillman

    UConn is so freaking good. Special basketball team.

    Kyle Tucker @KyleTucker_ATH

    The curious case of Connecticut as a New Blue Blood. <br><br>Last 25 years, failed to reach second weekend 15 times. But won FIVE titles.<br><br>In that same span, traditional powers Duke and North Carolina have won three titles apiece, Kansas two, Kentucky one, UCLA zero.

    Stewart Mandel @slmandel

    UConn just steamrolled through this tournament. Not even a mild scare. Impressive.

    Dean Straka @DWStraka49

    Death. Taxes. UConn closing in on yet another national championship captured on Texas soil. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a>

    Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

    UCONN was just a buzz saw all tournament. SDSU got within 5 and put the Huskies under pressure…and they responded with a 9-0 run to basically seal it. What a dominant title run

    Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

    Dan Hurley was the PERFECT hire 5 years ago for UConn. <br><br>Complete rebuild and just lead the Huskies to their 5th national title.

    Matt Norlander @MattNorlander

    UConn God Mode: Activated.

    Jace frederick @JaceFrederick

    It's not really fair that UConn built a college team of guys who can actually shoot..

    Brad Townsend @townbrad

    Too bad about the rout, but UConn is something to watch, man.

    Tarek Fattal @Tarek_Fattal

    Saw UCONN play in Vegas against Arkansas - Huskies are so impressive. Lopsided score aside, everything they did was elite. Size, ball movement, defense, length on the wings, shot-making, and Hurley at the controls. It will take a Herculean effort from SDSU to mount a comeback.

    David Wilson @DBWilson2

    Someone needs to write a good explainer for how UConn became the best and/or easiest job in the country. Danny Hurley is 20 minutes away from being the third different UConn coach to win a national championship in the last 13 years.

    Robert Griffin III @RGIII

    UCONN played 8 players in the 1st half. All 8 have scored.<br>The balanced bite of the Huskies has been their secret sauce all year.

    John Fanta @John_Fanta

    UConn is 28-3 when leading at the half. <br>The Huskies, up by 12 right now, have trailed for a total of 55 seconds in the second half in the entire NCAA Tournament. <br><br>LOL.

    ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT @itsAntWright

    UConn vs Big East: 14-8<br><br>UConn vs Not Big East: 16-0

    br_betting @br_betting

    Drake watching the first half with his $100K bet on UCONN by 11+ <a href="https://t.co/R1CxsXneFn">pic.twitter.com/R1CxsXneFn</a>

    DraftKings Sportsbook @DKSportsbook

    UConn in every NCAA Tournament game <a href="https://t.co/XYUYRgvZlH">pic.twitter.com/XYUYRgvZlH</a>

    Pat Forde @ByPatForde

    UConn. Blueblood.

    Bobby Belt @BobbyBeltTX

    The best team won the tournament. UConn was so dominant the whole way through. In a tournament full of inconsistencies, UConn was rock solid every game.

    Chris Vannini @ChrisVannini

    UConn basketball in the 13 years:<br><br>- Six missed tournaments<br>- Three Sweet 16s... but they won the national championship all three times. <br><br>There's nothing like them.

    UConn entered the year unranked in the preseason AP Poll and rose all the way to a national title. The last time that occurred was in 2011 when the Huskies took home their third championship.

    But this year's group was special as head coach Dan Hurley had his team peaking at the right time and playing its best basketball when it mattered most, punctuating its incredible run through the bracket with a title.