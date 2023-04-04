In Drama-Filled 2023 Men's NCAA Tournament, UConn Title Was the Fitting End

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

When we reminisce about the 2023 men's NCAA tournament, there will likely be two prevailing memories.

First, it was purely March Madness. We had everything from a few dramatic low-seed upsets and an iconic Cinderella run to three new Final Four qualifiers and a buzzer-beater in a national semifinal.

And secondly, the tourney ended in a totally expected way.

Despite all of those dramatic games and remarkable stories, the Big Dance crowned a familiar champion. Yes, the Connecticut Huskies won a fifth national title in the last 24 years, but that impressive accomplishment isn't the focus. By the final weekend, UConn already stood out as the lone program that matched a valuable trend.

KenPom data reaches back to the 2001-02 campaign. Since that season, every men's NCAA tournament champion has boasted a top-22 defense and a top-39 offense.

Given that trend, it's no surprise that UConn cut down the nets in Houston thanks to a 76-59 win over San Diego State.

Heading into the tourney, the Huskies ranked sixth in KenPom's adjusted offensive efficiency and 22nd on the defensive end. They officially closed the season at third and seventh, respectively.

Connecticut's path to the championship included Iona, Saint Mary's, Arkansas, Gonzaga, Miami and San Diego State. None of those programs fit the historical mold. Most notably, fellow Final Four teams Florida Atlantic (34th on defense), Miami (99th on defense) and SDSU (75th on offense) all compared unfavorably to the Huskies' elite balance.

The betting lines reflected that, too.

For the national semifinal, UConn entered as a 5.5-point favorite over Miami. Then, the Huskies opened the championship as a 7.5-point favorite opposite San Diego State. In other words, UConn was overwhelmingly viewed as the best remaining team.

Which was sort of a letdown, right?

Don't launch those pitchforks just yet, UConn fans. But the story of the Huskies' triumph isn't as exciting as the alternatives.

Never before had Florida Atlantic, Miami or San Diego State appeared in the Final Four. Never before had Conference USA (FAU) or the Mountain West (SDSU) celebrated a national championship. FAU had never previously won a March Madness game in program history.

Miami could've become the fifth school to win a basketball, baseball and football title. If the 'Canes had won, they would've given Jim Larrañaga a massive boost to his borderline Hall of Fame resume.

Crowning a unique champion would've tied a fitting bow on a lovably absurd tournament.

We watched a 16-seed (Fairleigh Dickinson) defeat a top seed for only the second time in 38 years. We saw a 15-seed (Princeton) advance to the Sweet 16 for the third straight year. We witnessed an Elite Eight without a 1-seed for the first time in a tourney with 64-plus teams, and we celebrated San Diego State's buzzer-beater to make the championship game.

But the best team won.

It's hard to overemphasize how much UConn deserves this banner. After winning five straight games by 13-plus points, the Huskies finished strong. They silenced a late charge from SDSU, turning a six-point advantage with 7:30 to play into a comfortable 17-point victory.

The 17-point win solidified Connecticut's claim to one of history's most dominant runs to a national title.

Dan Hurley's squad joined 2000 Michigan State, 2001 Duke, 2009 North Carolina and 2018 Villanova as the only champions with six consecutive wins of 10-plus points—and the first with six of 13-plus points.

Additionally, the Huskies joined 1996 Kentucky, 2009 UNC and 2018 Villanova as the lone champs with a 20-plus-point average margin of victory in a six-game NCAA tournament.

Throughout the Big Dance, Adama Sanogo absolutely controlled the post. Andre Jackson Jr. and Jordan Hawkins formed a lethal duo on the perimeter. UConn held all six opponents below 40 percent shooting and registered a staggering plus-66 rebounding edge.

No team played close to the Huskies' level. Not even the randomness of a single-elimination tournament could stop them.

UConn cruised through March Madness with a two-sided coin: Heads, we destroy you. Tails, we obliterate you.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The best team won.

Ultimately, as much as we gladly serve as the self-appointed public relations arm of #TeamChaos, that's the proper conclusion to the NCAA tourney. Give us upsets and mayhem, but shine the final spotlight on a powerful team—and put its players on a ladder with scissors.

In a short 11-and-a-half months, we'll reconvene for a wild opening weekend of the 2024 tournament. We'll be anxious to see clutch shots and big upsets that implode our brackets.

As the final seconds tick off a clock near Phoenix, though, hopefully we're celebrating a champion as dominant as 2023 UConn.