Rangers' Josh Smith Taken to Hospital, Will Be Evaluated for Facial Injury After HBP

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Texas Rangers outfielder Josh Smith was taken to the hospital Monday night after he took a pitch to the face against the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers announced that Smith was being transported to a local hospital to undergo more scans and testing on his face and jaw.

Smith was hit on the right side of his face by an 89 mph slider from reliever Danny Coulombe. He immediately fell down to the ground clutching his face before being attended to by a trainer. He was eventually able to walk off the field on his own.

Smith, 25, made his MLB debut last season with Texas, playing 73 games and hitting .197/.307/.249 with two homers and 16 RBI.