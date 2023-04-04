X

    Rangers' Josh Smith Taken to Hospital, Will Be Evaluated for Facial Injury After HBP

    Francisco RosaApril 4, 2023

    ARLINGTON, TEXAS - APRIL 03: An open cut is seen on the cheek of Josh Smith #47 of the Texas Rangers after being hit by a pitch from Danny Coulombe of the Baltimore Orioles in the third inning at Globe Life Field on April 03, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
    Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

    Texas Rangers outfielder Josh Smith was taken to the hospital Monday night after he took a pitch to the face against the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field.

    The Rangers announced that Smith was being transported to a local hospital to undergo more scans and testing on his face and jaw.

    Smith was hit on the right side of his face by an 89 mph slider from reliever Danny Coulombe. He immediately fell down to the ground clutching his face before being attended to by a trainer. He was eventually able to walk off the field on his own.

    Smith, 25, made his MLB debut last season with Texas, playing 73 games and hitting .197/.307/.249 with two homers and 16 RBI.