Watch 'One Shining Moment' Video Recapping 2023 NCAA Men's Tournament

C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The 2023 college basketball season and men's NCAA tournament came to an end Monday night, and a new champion was crowned after the UConn Huskies finished off their dominant run with a 76-59 win over San Diego State in the title game.

It's the Huskies' fifth national title.

And it wouldn't be March Madness without "One Shining Moment" to put a perfect bow on a magical season. So, here it is, in all its glory.

Like always, the video compiles all of the best moment's from this year's tournament, which was historic as there weren't any No. 1 or No. 2 seeds in the Final Four.

It was one of the more wild tournaments in recent history, with so many magical and Cinderella moments.

Fairleigh Dickinson became just the second 16-seed to ever win a tournament game as it took down Purdue in the first round. And let's not forget the run that FAU had, from never winning a game in the tournament to a Final Four run as a No. 9 seed. Their run ended on a buzzer-beater by San Diego State's Lamont Butler.

Just "one" shining moment would undersell what went down over the past few weeks.