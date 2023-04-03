LSU vs. Iowa NCAA Title Game Averaged 9.9M Viewers; Most-Watched WCBB Game Ever

C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

A lot of people watched the LSU Tigers defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes in the national championship of the NCAA women's basketball tournament.

Millions of people, in fact.

According to ESPN, the game averaged 9.9 million viewers and peaked at 12.6 million, which represented a 103 percent year-over-year growth and made it the most-watched NCAA women's basketball game in history:

Sports Media Watch noted it outdrew all of last year's MLB playoff games besides the World Series, matched or outdrew all of last year's NBA playoff games besides the Finals, averaged higher ratings than every NHL game since the 1972 Stanley Cup Final and averaged higher ratings than every NASCAR race since the 2017 Daytona 500.

All those viewers saw LSU win its first basketball national championship—men's or women's—in program history.

Angel Reese made the most headlines with her 15 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block, but it took a balanced effort to come away with the 102-85 win. Jasmine Carson (22 points), Alexis Morris (21 points and nine assists) and LaDazhia Williams (20 points, five rebounds and three steals) were also excellent.

That helped LSU counter the 30 points and eight assists from Iowa star Caitlin Clark, who was excellent throughout the tournament but didn't have the firepower to overcome a strong Tigers team.

Millions of people can attest to that.