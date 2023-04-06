1 Trade Each Team Must Consider with Less Than a Month to Go Before 2023 NFL Draft

1 Trade Each Team Must Consider with Less Than a Month to Go Before 2023 NFL DraftApril 6, 2023
The NFL draft is the league's marquee offseason event because it's a perfect package of anticipation, optimism and surprise. Trades only add to the excitement, and we've already seen one huge 2023 deal go down.
The Chicago Bears traded the No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers on March 10 for the ninth and 61st selections this year, a 2024 first-rounder a 2025 second-rounder and wideout D.J. Moore.
While this might be the biggest draft trade we see this year, it certainly won't be the last. In 2022, we saw nine draft-day trades in the first round alone. Some involved an exchange of picks, while others involved players.
The 2023 draft will likely feature plenty of trade activity, too, and here, we'll examine one hypothetical trade that would make sense for each franchise. We'll dive into the whys and the hows and the valuation—based on an updated version of the classic Jimmy Johnson trade value model, via DraftTek.com.
Will each of these trades come to fruition? Of course not. However, they're realistic enough that they could happen, and they should spark some fun pre-draft discussion—which is a big part of what makes draft season so entertaining.
Arizona Cardinals: Auction off No. 3
Cardinals Get: 2023 first-round pick (No. 11 overall), 2023 second-round pick (No. 41 overall), 2024 first-round pick, 2024 second-round pick
Titans Get: 2023 first-round pick (No. 3 overall)
According to NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, the Tennessee Titans are interested in moving up in the draft for one of the top quarterbacks—most likely one of Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Alabama's Bryce Young, Florida's Anthony Richardson and Kentucky's Will Levis—and are targeting the Arizona Cardinals' No. 3 selection.
"Again, this is just people around the league who said do not sleep on Numero 11, the Tennessee Titans," Jeremiah said on his Move the Sticks podcast (h/t Buck Reising of A to Z Sports).
Given the value of the quarterback position, Arizona should be able to leverage the selection for much more than what the trade-value chart might indicate, as they do in this hypothetical scenario.
Moving down would take the Cardinals out of range of one of the draft's elite defensive prospects, like Alabama pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr. However, they should still be able to land a quality player while accumulating more darts to throw at a defense that ranked 21st in yards allowed and 31st in points allowed a season ago.
Atlanta Falcons: Take Advantage of Receiver-Needy Teams
Falcons Get: 2023 first-round pick (No. 14 overall), 2023 third-round pick (No. 76 overall), 2024 third-round pick
Patriots Get: 2023 first-round pick (No. 8 overall)
With quarterbacks and blue-chip defensive prospects likely to dominate the first few selections, there's a good chance that the top receivers in the draft will be available when the Atlanta Falcons are on the clock at No. 8 overall.
While Atlanta could draft a receiver like TCU's Quentin Johnston or Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba, it's hard to envision them taking a pass-catcher in the first round for the third straight year.
Atlanta's receiving corps of Kyle Pitts, Jonnu Smith, Drake London, Mack Hollins and Scotty Miller is more than serviceable anyway.
In this scenario, Atlanta flips the selection to the Patriots, who need to add receiving help even after signing JuJu Smith-Schuster—the Patriots had no 1,000-yard receivers last season and only two wideouts who topped 500 yards.
Trading the pick would allow New England to jump the receiver-needy Houston Texans at No. 12. The Patriots could also take the top receiver on their board before a team like the Green Bay Packers or Pittsburgh Steelers have a chance to move up and do the same.
The Falcons would benefit by getting a pair of Day 2 selections over the next two years.
Baltimore Ravens: Trade Lamar Jackson
Ravens Get: 2023 first-round pick (No. 4 overall), 2024 first-round pick
Colts Get: QB Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was given the non-exclusive franchise tag this offseason, meaning he can sign another team's offer sheet and effectively be traded for two first-round picks if Baltimore doesn't match.
Jackson has also given the Ravens a trade request, and moving him could make more sense than allowing him to sign elsewhere. Doing so could ensure that the Ravens get a first-round pick this year, which wouldn't be the case if a team signs him to an offer sheet after the draft.
The Indianapolis Colts are doing their homework on Jackson, according to general manager Chris Ballard.
"Anytime a special player is available, which he is, you've got to do the work," Colts general manager Chris Ballard said at the owners meeting.
Indianapolis might also be uncomfortable taking the fourth quarterback in the draft, which is what could happen if the Cardinals trade the third overall pick.
The caveat, of course, is that Baltimore still wants to retain its quarterback.
"I know they want to get a deal done. It does seem like his trade request is more like 'I'd like to get a deal done with the Ravens for the right amount, and if that doesn't work, then trade me,'" NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said on The Pat McAfee Show (h/t Madison Williams of SI.com).
If the Ravens haven't reached an agreement with Jackson by April 27, and the Colts don't love who's available at No. 4, this would be a logical trade for both sides.
Buffalo Bills: Go Grab a Receiver
Bills Get: 2023 first-round pick (21st overall)
Chargers Get: 2023 first-round pick (27th overall), 2023 third-round pick (No. 91 overall)
The Buffalo Bills could use another prolific wide receiver in their offense. The Bills have a wonderful tandem in Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. However, the depth behind those two is lacking, especially after Isaiah McKenzie departed in free agency.
It wouldn't be a shock to see Buffalo use an early selection on a pass-catcher. The problem is that it holds the 27th overall pick in Round 1. That places the Bills behind receiver-needy teams like the Ravens, the New York Giants and the Minnesota Vikings—who parted with Adam Thielen this offseason.
Jumping ahead of those teams to land a prospect like Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba, USC's Jordan Addison or Zay Flowers of Boston College would strengthen Buffalo's receiving corps immediately.
The Los Angeles Chargers could allow Buffalo to make that move at No. 21. Los Angeles has a strong receiving trio in Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Joshua Palmer and should instead look to bolster a defense that ranked 20th in yards allowed and 21st in points allowed last season.
If the run on receivers hasn't started by the 21st pick, this would be a win-win trade for both teams.
Carolina Panthers: Trade the No. 1 Pick in the Draft
Panthers Get: 2023 first-round pick (No. 2 overall), 2023 second-round pick (33rd overall)
Texans Get: 2023 first-round pick (No. 1 overall)
The Panthers moved up to get the top pick in this year's draft, but there's no guarantee that they actually use it. Obtaining the selection gave Carolina flexibility, and the Panthers could use that to trade down and still get their quarterback of the future.
The Houston Texans, meanwhile, are widely expected to take a quarterback with the second overall pick. According to ProFootballTalk's Peter King, though, Houston won't do it if it isn't in love with the remaining prospects.
"in the last few days, I've heard this about Houston GM Nick Caserio: Very conservative. If he doesn't love a quarterback at two, he's not going to force it," King wrote.
If the Texans aren't thrilled with the quarterbacks who are on the board at No. 2, they could trade down and then try to trade up from No. 12 overall in order to still take a flier on a signal-caller. But what if they go the other way instead?
In this scenario, the Texans move up for a QB prospect they do love, while Carolina recoups some draft capital and still gets a signal-caller which it is comfortable with—assuming, of course, that there is more than one.
Chicago Bears: Trade for Wideout Allen Robinson II
Bears Get: WR Allen Robinson II
Rams Get: 2023 seventh-round pick (No. 218 overall), 2023 seventh-round pick (No. 258 overall)
After acquiring D.J. Moore and signing tight end Robert Tonyan Jr., the Bears have a pretty strong receiving corps. The group also includes Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool and tight end Cole Kmet.
If Chicago wants to ensure that quarterback Justin Fields has all the pieces he needs to succeed, adding a familiar face to the lineup would be far from the worst idea.
The Los Angeles Rams have given wideout Allen Robinson II permission to seek a trade, and according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, L.A. is willing to pay a portion of Robinson's salary to get a deal done.
While Robinson hasn't been a top-tier receiver over the last couple of seasons, he did have a 1,250-yard campaign with the Bears back in 2020. That was with a different quarterback and coaching staff, of course, but Robinson is still familiar with the city, its fanbase and much of the Bears' personnel.
Plus, it certainly sounds as if the Rams are willing to take just about anything they can get to offload Robinson, whose 2023 cap hit is $18.1 million.
A pair of seventh-round picks feels like a safe price to bet on Robinson approaching his 2020 form.
Cincinnati Bengals: Trade Up to Secure a Tight End
Bengals Get: 2023 first-round pick (No. 25 overall)
Giants Get: 2023 first-round pick (No. 28 overall), 2023 fourth-round pick (No. 131 overall), 2023 fifth-round pick (No. 163 overall)
After landing Pro Bowl offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. in free agency, the Cincinnati Bengals don't have many glaring needs. They could use another safety to help replace Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates III, and they should continue improving their offensive line.
However, Cincinnati should also think long and hard about diving into this year's deep tight-end pool. With all due respect to recent addition Irv Smith Jr.—who told Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' website he could be the "missing piece" to win the Super Bowl—he is not an elite tight end.
Prospects like Georgia's Darnell Washington and Utah's Dalton Kincaid could be that top-tier tight end that Cincinnati has been missing, though. The problem is that the Bengals are positioned behind the Bills and the Dallas Cowboys.
Buffalo may want a more dynamic tight end to pair with Dawson Knox, while the Cowboys desperately need a tight end after losing Dalton Schultz in free agency. The New York Giants, though, just traded for Darren Waller and shouldn't be eyeing the tight-end market.
In this hypothetical scenario, the Bengals deal a couple of Day 3 selections in order to move ahead of Buffalo and Dallas and add that true missing piece to their passing attack.
Cleveland Browns: Trade into Round 2
Browns Get: 2023 second-round pick (No. 57 overall)
Giants Get: 2023 third-round pick (No. 74 overall), 2023 third-round pick (No. 98 overall)
The Cleveland Browns traded down from Round 2 to Round 3 in order to land wideout Elijah Moore from the New York Jets. After adding Moore, defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, edge-rusher Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and safety Juan Thornhill, Cleveland doesn't have many glaring holes left.
The Browns can and should, however, continue building along the defensive line. New defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has traditionally worked with a strong defensive-line rotation, and there's room for another quality player even after adding Tomlinson, Trystan Hill and Maurice Hurst.
Thanks to a third-round compensatory pick—granted when Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was hired as general manager of the Minnesota Vikings—the Browns have the capital to move back into Round 2 if a high-end defensive line prospect is there. Cleveland could wait, of course, but moving up for a prospect like Ohio State's Zach Harrison or Michigan's Mazi Smith would make plenty of sense.
The Giants might be willing to deal, too, after giving up one of their third-round selections for Darren Waller.
Netting an extra third-round pick to move down 17 spots would be a fair trade for New York, while the Browns could secure an immediate difference-maker for their new-look front.
Dallas Cowboys: Trade Up for Bijan Robinson
Cowboys Get: 2023 first-round pick (No. 18 overall)
Lions Get: 2023 first-round pick (No. 26 overall), 2023 third-round pick (No. 90 overall), 2023 fourth-round pick (No. 129 overall)
The Dallas Cowboys parted with Ezekiel Elliott this offseason, and while they did retain Tony Pollard with the franchise tag, Pollard has never filled the bell-cow role. It will surprise exactly no one if Dallas adds to its backfield early in the draft.
Could Dallas luck out and replace Elliott with the most complete back in the draft class, Texas' Bijan Robinson? Doing so would ensure that the Cowboys continue to have one of the league's best ground attacks.
"Robinson has the potential to be a multi-time Pro Bowler and one of the better backs in the NFL," Derrik Klassen of the B/R Scouting Department wrote.
Landing Robinson would be a big win for the Cowboys, but it probably won't happen at No. 26 overall. Even if the 21-year-old slides in the first round, teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (19th overall) and Chargers (21st overall) could put a stop to it. The Buccaneers released Leonard Fournette this offseason, while the Chargers have given Austin Ekeler permission to seek a trade.
The Detroit Lions are relatively set with the tandem of David Montgomery and D'Andre Swift, though, and could be willing to move down.
Denver Broncos: Trade Wideout Jerry Jeudy
Broncos Get: 2023 second-round pick (45th overall)
Packers Get: WR Jerry Jeudy
The Denver Broncos appear at least open to the idea of trading wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, though they won't do so for proverbial pennies.
"League sources, including some with teams that have been in contact with the Broncos, have said so far the Broncos have been resolute about getting a first- or second-round pick in any deal that involved Jeudy," ESPN's Jeff Legwold wrote on March 25.
Denver's best chance to get its desired asking price may come after a team misses out on a receiver it wants in Round 1. Obviously, we don't know who those teams are yet, but we can pencil in the Green Bay Packers as a team that needs a receiver.
The Packers are likely to trade quarterback Aaron Rodgers and start 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love this season. After losing wideout Allen Lazard and tight end Robeert Tonyan Jr. in free agency, Green Bay needs another pass-catcher.
In this hypothetical trade, Green Bay offers up its second-round pick to secure Jeudy before the deadline on his fifth-year option passes on May 1. The Packers get a receiver who logged 972 receiving yards in 2022, while the Broncos get much-needed draft capital.
Because of the trades for Russell Wilson and Sean Payton, Denver does not have a first- or second-round pick this year.
Detroit Lions: Trade with a Quarterback-Needy Team
Lions Get: 2023 first-round pick (No. 11 overall), 2023 second-round pick (41st overall), 2024 third-round pick
Titans Get: 2023 first-round pick (No. 6 overall)
Equipped with two first-round picks and two second-round selections, the Lions aren't exactly hurting for early draft capital. However, they do need to continue making over a defense that ranked dead-last in yards allowed last season.
If Detroit wants to bring in as many promising prospects as possible, trading down at the top of Round 1 could benefit them greatly. In a best-case scenario, the Cardinals don't trade the third overall pick, and the Seattle Seahawks pass on a quarterback at No. 5.
This would leave one of the top four signal-callers on the board at No. 6, one spot ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, but Jimmy G isn't the long-term answer. If a prospect like Bryce Young or Anthony Richardson falls to No. 7, the Raiders could be inclined to take him. The Lions do not appear to be moving on from Jared Goff any time soon.
"Goff's our guy, man," head coach Dan Campbell told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero at the owners meetings.
If the Titans cannot get a deal done with the Cardinals at No. 3, they might be happy to deal with Detroit—teams like the Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings might also be interested in going up. Ideally, the Lions could pick up an extra Day 2 selection and more while remaining in the top half of Round 1 and landing a blue-chip defender.
Green Bay Packers: Finally Trade Aaron Rodgers
Packers Get: 2023 second-round pick (42nd overall), 2024 conditional second-round pick
Jets Get: QB Aaron Rodgers
The Packers are widely expected to deal Aaron Rodgers to the Jets, eventually. Rodgers has also made it known that he wants to play in 2023 and intends to do it in New York. However, no deal is in place yet.
According to Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson, the two teams are nearly in agreement on a deal that would include second-round picks in 2023 and 2024, with the latter potentially becoming a first-round pick if certain performance perimeters are met—and assuming Rodgers doesn't retire after this season.
"It boils down to the Packers wanting 'straight shot' draft picks without qualifiers, while the Jets want such high level of compensation to be based on 2023 team performance and Rodgers also playing for New York in 2024," Robinson wrote.
The Packers don't have to rush to get a deal done because Rodgers' $58.3 million option bonus isn't due until Week 1. If Green Bay hopes to cash in with 2023 draft selections, though, a deal will have to be executed before or perhaps during the draft.
In this proposed trade, the Jets surrender the higher of their two 2023 second-rounders, the one acquired from Cleveland in the Elijah Moore trade.
Houston Texans: Move Down a Few Spots
Texans Get: 2023 first-round pick (No. 5 overall), 2023 second-round pick (No. 37 overall), 2023 second-round pick (No. 52 overall)
Seahawks Get: 2023 first-round pick (No. 2 overall)
If the Texans aren't going to force a selection at No. 2 for a quarterback they don't absolutely love, trading down could make sense. The Seattle Seahawks might just be a willing trade partner.
Yes, Seattle just signed Geno Smith to a new three-year deal. However, Seattle can release him after the 2023 season and create $13.8 million in 2024 cap space. There have also been rumors that the Seahawks are looking to move up for Smith's heir.
"The buzz is that the Seahawks will jump up from No. 5 to No. 3 to grab either Richardson or Levis, as Stroud and Young are expected to go 1-2," The Athletic's Vic Tafur wrote.
In this scenario, the Seahawks could go up and get the quarterback they want, while the Texans still get a crack at one of the signal-callers. If the Cardinals don't trade the No. 3 pick, one of the top four—C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis—would still be there. Or, the Texans might land Tennessee's Hendon Hooker—who, according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, some NFL coaches rate more than Levis.
This trade would allow Houston to grab a quarterback it might not love at No. 2 but is more comfortable with at No. 5—while adding a pair of second-round picks in the process.
Indianapolis Colts: Trade for Lamar Jackson
Colts Get: QB Lamar Jackson
Ravens Get: 2023 first-round pick (No. 4 overall), 2024 first-round pick
The growing buzz around the NFL indicates that the Colts are eyeing Kentucky quarterback Will Levis.
"Will Levis and the Colts, there is a little bit of buzz leaguewide about that pairing at No. 4 overall," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said Monday on SportsCenter.
However, there's a chance that Indy's interest is a smokescreen, and there's also a chance that Levis is off the board at No. 4. If that happens, the Colts could be inclined to take a chance on Lamar Jackson.
Jackson has battled injuries over the past two seasons, but he's one of the league's pre-eminent dual-threat quarterbacks when healthy. He'd be a tremendous fit for Shane Steichen's offense, and he might not cost as much as "franchise" quarterbacks typically do—Russell Wilson was dealt for two first-round picks, two second-rounders and more.
"My bet is the Ravens would take the fourth pick in the draft, solely, for Jackson," ProFootballTalk's Peter King wrote.
In this hypothetical deal, the Colts go ahead and throw in an extra first-rounder to get a deal completed and avoid signing Jackson to an offer sheet that Baltimore might match. Jackson is a proven commodity, while whomever the Colts might land at No. 4 is not.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Trade Up for a Pass-Rusher
Jaguars Get: 2023 first-round pick (No. 17 overall)
Steelers Get: 2023 first-round pick (No. 24 overall), 2023 third-round pick (No. 88 overall), 2024 second-round pick
With 2022 first overall pick Travon Walker and 2019 first-rounder Josh Allen on the roster, the Jacksonville Jaguars only registered 35 sacks in 2022, which put them in the bottom third of the league.
The Jaguars, who also lost Arden Key in free agency, could use another premier pass-rusher up front. The problem is that they might not be able to land one at 24th overall. A move up for a prospect like Georgia's Nolan Smith or Iowa's Lukas Van Ness would make a lot of sense for the Jags.
The Pittsburgh Steelers could be a willing trade partner. Pittsburgh has a strong pass-rushing duo in T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith and will probably be eyeing other positions in the draft. Moving up would allow Jacksonville to jump teams like the Lions, Seahawks, Chargers and Ravens—all teams that at least should be in the market for another sack artist.
Securing a blue-chip pass-rush specialist could help dramatically improve a defense that ranked 28th against the pass in 2022 and allow Jacksonville to take the next step toward Super Bowl contention.
It would be well worth a couple of late Day 2 selections to make it happen.
Kansas City Chiefs: Trade for WR DeAndre Hopkins
Chiefs Get: WR DeAndre Hopkins
Cardinals Get: 2023 third-round pick (95th overall)
The Kansas City Chiefs are fresh off another Super Bowl victory and don't have many needs to address early in the draft. However, Kansas City could take a receiver after losing JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman in free agency.
However, the best receiver prospects could be off the board by the time Kansas City selects at 31st overall. Instead, Kansas City could try trading for a proven veteran wideout.
According to The MMQB's Albert Breer, the Cardinals have given DeAndre Hopkins permission to seek a trade after failing to generate interest at the cost of a second-round pick. Breer reported on Monday that some believe that Arizona will simply cut Hopkins if he isn't dealt—which, unsurprisingly, has led to a lack of movement on the trade market.
In this scenario, Kansas City simply parts with a third-rounder in order to jump the trade market. The move would guarantee the Chiefs the sort of top perimeter target they lack.
Hopkins is 30 years old and coming off a season shortened by a performance-enhancing drug suspension, but he caught 64 passes for 717 yards and three touchdowns in nine games last season.
Las Vegas Raiders: Take Advantage of Houston's Hesitation
Raiders Get: 2023 first-round pick (No. 2 overall)
Texans Get: 2023 first-round pick (No. 7 overall), 2023 second-round pick (No. 38 overall), 2023 third-round pick (No. 100 overall), 2024 first-round pick
The Raiders replaced quarterback Derek Carr with Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason. Garoppolo has a ton of postseason experience and played under head coach Josh McDaniels with the New England Patriots. However, he also has an extensive injury history, including last year's season-ending foot ailment.
The Raiders need a long-term option at quarterback, and Garoppolo isn't the answer. They could make a play for Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (more on that later), and NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah has linked Las Vegas, along with Tennessee, to the Cardinals' No. 3 selection.
However, the Raiders could move up even higher if the Texans are indeed uninterested in forcing a quarterback pick at No. 2. If Houston isn't interested in taking whichever top quarterback doesn't go No. 1, Las Vegas could be. The Raiders are certainly weighing their options.
The Raiders met with Bryce Young before Alabama's pro day and met with C.J. Stroud at the combine. They met with Will Levis on Monday, and, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Raiders will meet with Anthony Richardson on Friday.
If Las Vegas is sold on at least two of those signal-callers, a move up to No. 2 could make a ton of sense, even with Garoppolo set to start in 2023 and perhaps even before draft weekend.
Los Angeles Chargers: Trade Austin Ekeler
Chargers Get: 2023 third-round pick (92nd overall)
Bengals Get: RB Austin Ekeler
The Chargers have one of the league's best dual-threat running backs in Austin Ekeler. However, Ekeler has been granted permission to seek a trade this offseason. He's also entering the final year of his contract, which could prompt L.A. to seek a replacement in the draft anyway.
If one of this year's top running backs—like Texas' Bijan Robinson or Alabama's Jahmyr Gibbs—is sitting there at No. 21, the Chargers could snag him and look to flip Ekeler for additional draft capital.
The Bengals, meanwhile, could be a great landing spot for Ekeler. Cincinnati has Joe Mixon as its starter, but his future is in doubt. Releasing Mixon after June 1 would save the Bengals $10 million in 2023 cap space.
"It's a big jigsaw puzzle and you put one piece in and maybe that changes the way you see another piece," Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn said, per Geoff Hobson of the team's official website. "So we just have to wait and see how things play out a little bit."
Ekeler is a speedier back than Mixon and was more efficient as a runner in 2022 (4.5 yards per carry versus 3.9). He could boost Cincinnati's offense and give Joe Burrow another receiving weapon to go alongside Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd.
Los Angeles could then pick up an additional Day 2 pick in exchange for a player who could be gone in a year anyway.
Los Angeles Rams: Trade into Round 1 for a QB
Rams Get: 2023 first-round pick (No. 31 overall)
Chiefs Get: 2023 second-round pick (No. 36 overall), 2023 third-round pick (No. 77 overall)
The Rams are excited about what they can accomplish with a healthy Matthew Stafford in 2023.
"I think when you look at some of the things that he had to navigate through last year, he's motivated to come back and respond and lead," head coach Sean McVay told SiriusXM NFL Radio (h/t ProFootballTalk's Charean Williams).
Los Angeles will have Stafford for at least two more seasons, barring retirement, as his 2023 option bonus and 2024 salary became fully guaranteed on March 17. However, Stafford is a 35-year-old quarterback coming off a season ended by a concussion and neck injury. It's not too early to think about the future.
In this scenario, Los Angeles trades up into Round 1 to secure a quarterback. It could be Tennessee's Hendon Hooker or perhaps another prospect like Stanford's Tanner McKee, who is a pure pocket passer like Stafford.
"He would have been a first-round prospect 30 years ago. His size, arm talent, processing skills and confident style all fit the 'days of old' passing style," Derrik Klassen of the B/R Scouting Department wrote of McKee.
In terms of trade-chart value, the Rams would be overpaying a bit to move up five spots in this hypothetical trade, but the deal would give L.A. the fifth-year option—which is an extremely valuable tool when quarterbacks are involved.
Miami Dolphins: Trade Up in Round 2 for a Tight End
Dolphins Get: 2023 second-round pick (No. 34 overall)
Cardinals Get: 2023 second-round pick (No. 51 overall), 2023 third-round pick (No. 84 overall)
The Miami Dolphins are only slated to have four picks in this year's draft. Would they really consider packaging two of them to move up for one player? Perhaps, and here's why.
After acquiring cornerback Jalen Ramsey in a trade with the Rams, the Dolphins have few glaring needs. However, they could really use a dynamic pass-catching tight end after losing Mike Gesicki in free agency.
Gesicki wasn't as prolific under head coach Mike McDaniel as he was in previous seasons, but he still finished 2022 with 32 catches, 362 yards and five touchdowns. He also had a touchdown in Miami's playoff loss to Buffalo.
While this year's tight-end group is special, players at the position will come off the board quickly. Several will go in Round 1, and more will begin coming off the board early in Round 2.
If the Dolphins want to secure a prospect like Oregon State's Luke Musgrave or South Dakota State's Tucker Kraft, they may have to move up.
Based on the trade-value chart, Miami's second- and third-round picks match up perfectly with Arizona's 34th overall selection. The Cardinals may also be willing to deal, as their defense is in serious need of fresh talent.
Minnesota Vikings: Trade Running Back Dalvin Cook
Vikings Get: 2023 third-round pick (No. 91 overall)
Bills Get: RB Dalvin Cook
The Vikings have already parted with standout receiver Adam Thielen this offseason, and it wouldn't be a total shock if running back Dalvin Cook is next.
Cook is slated to carry a cap hit of $14.1 million in 2023. While $2 million of that has already been guaranteed, Minnesota could still save $7.9 million by trading the 27-year-old. Before Thielen was released, there was some buzz that the Vikings could do just that.
"Multiple teams believe Minnesota has had trade talks centered around running back Dalvin Cook," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote last month.
From a financial standpoint, it could make a lot of sense to move Cook and dip into this year's running back class. The Vikings just signed backup Alexander Mattison to a two-year extension, and they're high on 2022 fifth-round pick Ty Chandler as well.
Minnesota might be able to find a taker in Buffalo, which could pair Cook with his brother and fellow running back James Cook. Buffalo also added Damien Harris to the backfield this offseason, but Harris doesn't offer the same dual-threat ability that Dalvin Cook can.
Buffalo has $8,4 million in cap space and wouldn't need to create a lot more room to bring in Cook. Doing so could forge a much more dynamic Buffalo backfield, while the Vikings could use the acquired draft pick to get younger and cheaper at the position.
New England Patriots: Deal Mac Jones to Las Vegas
Patriots Get: 2023 first-round pick (No. 7 overall), 2023 second-round pick (No. 38 overall), 2023 third-round pick (No. 100 overall)
Raiders Get: 2023 first-round pick (No. 14 overall), QB Mac Jones
This is one of the wilder ideas on our list, but it's certainly not outlandish—and according to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, Patriots coach Bill Belichick has been shopping quarterback Mac Jones.
The Raiders need a more permanent solution at quarterback than Garoppolo, and there's no guarantee they find one at seventh overall.
The Patriots, meanwhile, seem to be torn on the 2021 first-round. According to The MMQB's Albert Breer, franchise owner Robert Kraft and Belichick don't agree on how to proceed at quarterback:
"Belichick did nothing to create a unified front behind Mac Jones (who rankled the coach at times last year with his bedside manner), even hinting that Bailey Zappe would have a chance to win the job from Jones. ... Kraft, meanwhile, dropped the Meek Mill–Lamar Jackson story on Belichick's doorstep, saying any pursuit of Jackson would be up to Belichick and voicing, again, his displeasure with the team's record."
Jones was a rookie Pro Bowler with Raiders coach Josh McDaniels as his offensive coordinator, and a reunion between the two would make more sense for Las Vegas than gambling on a rookie prospect.
Trading Jones could open the door for New England to pursue Lamar Jackson, take a flier on Will Levis or Hendon Hooker—if either is available—and/or give Zappe his opportunity.
The Patriots may not be able to get a first-round pick back for Jones, but in this scenario, they do move up in Round 1 while adding a couple of Day 2 picks.
New Orleans Saints: Trade Up for a Pass-Rusher
Saints Get: 2023 first-round pick (No. 26 overall)
Cowboys Get: 2023 first-round pick (No. 29 overall), 2023 fourth-round pick (No. 115 overall)
After signing quarterback Derek Carr, the New Orleans Saints should be primed to challenge in the NFC South this season. Carr is coming off a Pro Bowl campaign and should start the season as the best quarterback in the division. New Orleans, meanwhile, brings back most of the pieces of a defense that ranked fifth in yards allowed and ninth in points allowed last season.
However, Buffalo could use a dynamic edge-rusher opposite Cameron Jordan after losing both Kaden Elliss and Marcus Davenport.
The problem for the Saints is that they're sitting directly behind the Bengals and the Bills—two teams that should be in the hunt for a pass-rusher—in the draft order.
Cincinnati notched a mere 30 sacks in 2022, while Buffalo's pass rush suffered after losing Von Miller to a season-ending ACL tear. The Bills only got to Joe Burrow once during their divisional-round loss to Cincinnati.
Between DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons, the Cowboys are relatively set with sack artists and could be willing to deal with New Orleans. For the Saints, moving up just a few spots might make the difference between landing a prospect like Iowa's Lukas Van Ness or LSU's BJ Ojulari and missing out.
New York Giants: Flip the Switch on a Leonard Williams Trade
Giants Get: 2023 third-round pick (No. 64 overall)
Bears Get: DT Leonard Williams
While trading defensive tackle Leonard Williams wouldn't exactly make the Giants better in 2023, it could benefit them greatly in the long run.
Williams is entering the final year of his contract and is set to carry a $32.3 million cap hit this season. New York could shave $12 million off of that number by trading him, which could be extremely useful in the weeks after the draft.
New York has until July 17 to work out a long-term deal with running back Saquon Barkley, which is presumably the team's goal. That could be tricky under the current circumstances, as the Giants have just $3.5 million in cap space.
Back in January, Williams told reporters that he'd "probably consider" taking a pay cut or restructuring his contract to stay with New York, but that has yet to transpire. If it doesn't happen by draft weekend, New York may consider looking at younger and cheaper defensive linemen in the draft and put Williams on the trade block.
Williams, who had nine sacks and 126 tackles over the past two seasons, should bring a solid return.
The Bears would be a logical trade partner, as they're loaded with early-round draft capital and a league-high $38.3 million in cap space. Williams could immediately improve a defense that ranked 29th overall and 32nd in points allowed last season.
Chicago could offer the first selection in Round 3, which would be a wonderful return for a player who might not be in New York's long-term plans.
New York Jets: Trade for Aaron Rodgers
Jets Get: QB Aaron Rodgers
Packers Get: 2023 second-round pick (42nd overall), 2024 conditional second-round pick
As we've already mentioned, the Packers and Jets appear to be in the closing stages of a trade that will send quarterback Aaron Rodgers to New York.
This move could make New York an immediate contender. The Jets were close in 2023, winning seven games but frequently being hampered by poor quarterback play—especially from 2021 second-overall pick Zach Wilson.
Wilson finished his sophomore campaign with a quarterback rating of only 72.8, while the Jets' quarterbacks finished with a collective rating of 75.0.
Neither team appears to be in a rush to complete the trade, but it would behoove both sides to do it before or during the draft.
For the Packers, it's a matter of getting draft picks that can be used to help Jordan Love this season. The Jets, meanwhile, are running out of Plan-B options—according to general manager Joe Douglas, Lamar Jackson is not one of them.
If New York believes that Wilson isn't ready to lead the team to the playoffs this year, it may be tempted to take another quarterback in the draft—especially if a prospect like Will Levis or Hendon Hooker is on the board when the Jets pick at No. 13 in the first round.
If an Aaron Rodgers trade isn't completed before the draft, it'll probably get done during it.
Philadelphia Eagles: Trade out of Round 1
Eagles Get: 2023 second-round pick (No. 36 overall), 2023 third-round pick (No. 77 overall)
Rams Get: 2023 first-round pick (No. 30 overall)
We've already mentioned why the Rams could be interested in trading into the bottom of Round 1—for a quarterback and the fifth-year option. While Los Angeles dealt with the Chiefs in that hypothetical trade, if L.A. is looking to move up, the Philadelphia Eagles would be wise to offer a deal first.
The Eagles have done an admirable job of keeping their championship-caliber roster together. General manager Howie Roseman managed to retain Jason Kelce, Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, James Bradberry and Darius Slay. He also brought in running back Rashaad Penny, cornerback Greedy Williams and safety Terrell Edmunds.
However, the Eagles still lost a lot of talent in the offseason, including linebacker T.J. Edwards, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and running back Miles Sanders.
Philadelphia has roles to fill, and adding an extra Day 2 pick by moving down a few spots could help the team fill them.
The good news for the Eagles is that multiple teams could be looking to trade back into the first round this year—both the Jaguars and the Jets made the move last year. If Roseman wants extra draft capital, he should have the opportunity to get it with the 30th pick.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Trade for Wideout Cedrick Wilson Jr.
Steelers Get: WR Cedrick Wilson Jr.
Dolphins Get: 2023 seventh-round pick (No. 234 overall), 2024 sixth-round pick
The Steelers appear to have their top two receivers for the foreseeable future in Diontae Johnson and second-year man George Pickens. However, Pittsburgh could use a reliable third option in the lineup.
The Steelers traded Chase Claypool to the Bears at last year's trade deadline, and 2022 fourth-round pick Calvin Austin III missed his rookie season with a foot injury. Bringing in a slot specialist like Cedrick Wilson Jr. could be a tremendous move for the Steelers and the development of quarterback Kenny Pickett.
Wilson only logged 136 receiving yards with the Dolphins last season. In 2021 with the Cowboys, though, he caught 45 passes for 602 yards and six touchdowns.
According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are open to moving Wilson this offseason.
"The Dolphins could trade Wilson this offseason to reduce his cap hit from $8 million to $2 million or $1 million, depending on the timing of the trade," Jackson wrote. "They're open to that, but they're also OK with having him on the team, according to an involved source."
If the Dolphins are eager to find cap relief, the asking price could be incredibly low. The Steelers have $10.9 million in cap space available, and in this scenario, they surrender just a pair of late Day 3 selections to take on Wilson's contract.
San Francisco 49ers: Trade into Round 2
49ers Get: 2023 second-round pick (No. 55 overall)
Lions Get: Three 2023 third-round picks (Nos. 99, 101 and 102 overall), 2024 third-round pick
Following the trades for Trey Lance and Christian McCaffrey, the San Francisco 49ers don't have first- or second-round draft picks this year. That's not a major reason for concern, though, as San Francisco has one of the most complete rosters in the NFL.
San Francisco's one glaring need is that of a reliable right tackle following Mike McGlinchey's departure in free agency. The problem is that finding a pro-ready tackle will be tough at the bottom of Round 3, where San Francisco's first selection currently resides.
In this hypothetical trade, the 49ers package their three third-rounders and another from 2024 to move up into the second round. They deal with Detroit, which has an additional second-round pick from the T.J. Hockenson trade.
At 55th overall, San Francisco might land a prospect like Syracuse's Matthew Bergeron.
"Overall, Bergeron brings a tone-setting, physical mentality to the position with the play strength to deliver force on contact, create movement and anchor in tight quarters," Brandon Thorn of the B/R Scouting Department wrote.
Like McGlinchey before him, Bergeron could boost the ground game on the edge, even if he's an occasional liability in pass protection. However, the 49ers won't land Bergeron or a prospect like him by staying put at the bottom of the third round.
Seattle Seahawks: Trade Up for a Quarterback
Seahawks Get: 2023 first-round pick (No. 3 overall)
Cardinals Get: 2023 first-round pick (No. 5 overall), 2023 second-round pick (No. 52 overall)
We've already discussed how the Seahawks are rumored to be interested in a trade up to secure a quarterback. While we mentioned Seattle in a potential deal with the Texans at No. 2, a deal with Arizona at No. 3 could be more beneficial.
A lot will hinge on which quarterbacks go No. 1 and No. 2.
Florida's Anthony Richardson undoubtedly has the most physical upside of any quarterback in this draft class. He ran a ridiculous 4.43-second 40-yard dash at the scouting combine at 6'4" and 244 pounds. He also logged a 40.5-inch vertical and a 129-inch broad jump.
However, Richardson may need some time to work on his accuracy and mechanics before being a high-level NFL starter. Seattle could be a perfect landing spot for him, as Richardson could sit behind Geno Smith for a year or two before having to take the field full-time.
If either Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud is available, Seattle could be equally interested in jumping up.
Trading up to No. 3 shouldn't be as costly as a move to No. 1 or No. 2. This is because Arizona would only be moving down two spots and may still have a shot at the top non-quarterback in the draft class.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Trade LB Devin White
Buccaneers Get: 2023 second-round pick (No. 48 overall), 2024 fifth-round pick
Lions Get: LB Devin White
At first blush, the idea of the Buccaneers dealing linebacker Devin White might seem outrageous. White is only 25 years old, he's coming off a 124-tackle, 5.5-sack season and he's one of Tampa's defensive centerpieces.
However, White is also entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. The Bucs have just $2.9 million in cap space, and White's base salary is already guaranteed, so extending him now may not happen.
With Tampa rebuilding in the post-Tom Brady era, keeping White beyond this season without the use of the franchise tag could prove difficult. Trading White, though, wouldn't be. The 2021 Pro Bowler is a proven commodity and would likely draw a second-round pick in return, even given his contract situation.
Baltimore gave up a second-round pick, a fifth-round pick and linebacker A.J. Klein for Roquan Smith at the trade deadline.
Tampa could potentially find a buyer in the Lions, who should be heavily focused on their defense during the draft. With $24 million in cap space remaining, Detroit is one of the few teams that would have little trouble taking on White's $11.7 million contract.
The Lions get a star defender. The Buccaneers get a quality second-round pick and more for a player they may not be able to keep beyond 2023.
Tennessee Titans: Move for the QB of the Future
Titans Get: 2023 first-round pick (No. 3 overall)
Cardinals Get: 2023 first-round pick (No. 11 overall), 2023 second-round pick (No. 41 overall), 2024 first-round pick, 2024 second-round pick
The Titans are already linked to the Cardinals' No. 3 selection, and it makes perfect sense. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill is coming off a season-ending ankle injury and entering the final year of his contract.
2022 third-round pick Malik Willis got an opportunity as a rookie but fell flat (42.8 passer rating). While a handful of games don't make for an entirely fair evaluation, Tennessee cannot feel comfortable viewing Willis as the heir apparent to Tannehill.
Trading up to No. 3 would be savvy because it would allow Tennessee to jump the division-rival Colts, who are also in the signal-caller market. It wouldn't be a bargain move, however.
In 2021, the 49ers dealt three first-round picks and a third-rounder to move up from No. 12 to No. 3. The Titans give up a similar package in this hypothetical trade, substituting second-round picks this year and next year for a current third-rounder and a first-round pick two years from now.
While the move would leave new general manager Ron Carthon without early-draft capital over the next two years, it could also provide him with a quarterback he can build around.
Washington Commanders: Trade to the Top of Round 2
Commanders Get: 2023 second-round pick (No. 32 overall)
Steelers Get: 2023 second-round pick (No. 47 overall), 2023 third-round pick (No. 97 overall), 2023 fourth-round pick (118 overall)
The Washington Commanders appear ready to roll with 2022 fifth-round pick Sam Howell as their quarterback in 2023. Therefore, they probably won't be one of the teams moving up for a signal-caller this year.
However, Washington does have a couple of big needs that must be addressed early. It could use an upgrade at left tackle after Charles Leno Jr. was responsible for four penalties and eight sacks allowed last season, according to Pro Football Focus. The Commanders could also use a lockdown cornerback after surrendering 26 touchdown passes while notching only nine interceptions in 2022.
Washington could address one need with the 16th overall pick. Between Thursday night and Friday evening, the Commanders could then move up to the top of Round 2 to address the other or simply take the best remaining player on their board.
Since the Dolphins have forfeited the 21st overall pick for tampering violations, Washington would essentially be getting a first-round talent minus the added value of the fifth-year option. Theoretically, the Commanders would end up with two high-end rookies who could contribute right away, which would be great for a team that wasn't that far off of a playoff pace in 2022.
*Contract and cap information via Spotrac. Draft order and picks information via Tankathon.