1 Trade Each Team Must Consider with Less Than a Month to Go Before 2023 NFL Draft

The NFL draft is the league's marquee offseason event because it's a perfect package of anticipation, optimism and surprise. Trades only add to the excitement, and we've already seen one huge 2023 deal go down.

The Chicago Bears traded the No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers on March 10 for the ninth and 61st selections this year, a 2024 first-rounder a 2025 second-rounder and wideout D.J. Moore.

While this might be the biggest draft trade we see this year, it certainly won't be the last. In 2022, we saw nine draft-day trades in the first round alone. Some involved an exchange of picks, while others involved players.

The 2023 draft will likely feature plenty of trade activity, too, and here, we'll examine one hypothetical trade that would make sense for each franchise. We'll dive into the whys and the hows and the valuation—based on an updated version of the classic Jimmy Johnson trade value model, via DraftTek.com.



Will each of these trades come to fruition? Of course not. However, they're realistic enough that they could happen, and they should spark some fun pre-draft discussion—which is a big part of what makes draft season so entertaining.

