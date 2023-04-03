Texans Rumors: C.J. Stroud Visiting HOU Ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is set to meet with the Houston Texans on Wednesday as part of his pre-draft visits, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Stroud, 21, is set to be one of the first players, let alone quarterbacks, to be taken off the board in the upcoming NFL draft on April 27. Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department projected he will go No. 1 overall to the Carolina Panthers in its latest mock draft.

The Texans hold the second overall pick, so Stroud would be a prime option for them if he hasn't been taken already.

