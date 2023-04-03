Fan Banned from Dodger Stadium for 1 Year After Viral On-Field Proposal Video

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The next time Ricardo Juarez can see the Los Angeles Dodgers play a home game in person is 2024.

The Dodgers fan who made waves with his on-field marriage proposal during Thursday's season opener between Los Angeles and the Arizona Diamondbacks told TMZ Sports he received a one-year ban from Dodger Stadium for his actions.

There was some good news, though, as he and fiancée Ramona Saavedra said they plan to get married in August.

Juarez also said he hadn't thought about running onto the field to propose and was going to do so in the stands but altered course when he realized they were so close to the field.

As for the hard hit he took from security?

He went to the hospital the next day but was diagnosed with just bruising.

Juarez will surely think twice about running onto the field again, but he can at least take solace knowing he will be a married man the next time he sees the Dodgers in person.