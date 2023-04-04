Biggest Winners and Losers of the 2023 Men's NCAA Basketball Tournament

0 of 8

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The 2023 NCAA men's tournament came to a close on Monday night, with the UConn Huskies capping off a dominant run with a 76-59 victory over the San Diego State Aztecs to claim their fifth national championship, all of which have come since 1999.

From No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson pulling off the ultimate upset to a buzzer-beater in the Final Four to the first NCAA tournament ever to feature zero No. 1 seeds in the Elite Eight, it was a March Madness for the books.

Now it's time to slap a bow on this year's festivities with one final round of winners and losers, spanning the entirety of this year's tournament, from the First Four games on March 14 and 15 through the national championship game on Monday night.

It's been a wild ride. Thanks for reading along with us!