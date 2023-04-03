Report: Vikings' Dalvin Cook Making 'Excellent Progress' in Rehab on Shoulder Injury

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings reportedly received a positive update regarding star running back Dalvin Cook.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Cook is said to be making "excellent progress" following "a post-surgery checkup on his shoulder" in Minnesota recently. He reportedly had played through the shoulder injury for the past three seasons, and Pelissero noted that his shoulder "is now 100% stable and stronger."

Cook underwent successful shoulder surgery on Feb. 14 and the Vikings said he was "expected to make a full recovery prior to the start of the regular season." Despite dealing with the ailment for quite some time, Cook has rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of the last four seasons.

The 27-year-old has been dealing with shoulder issues dating back to his collegiate days at Florida State. More recently, he was forced to miss time during the 2019 and 2021 seasons because of what ESPN's Adam Schefter reported to be a "broken shoulder."

During the 2022 campaign, Cook suffered a dislocated shoulder in Week 3 but still managed to start every game for the first time in his career since Minnesota drafted him with a second-round pick in 2017. He registered a career-high 264 carries for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns while also adding 295 receiving yards and two more scores. He was named to his fourth straight Pro Bowl as an injury replacement.

Cook is set to count for a $14.1 million cap hit during the 2023 season, the third-highest figure in the league according to Over The Cap. The Vikings are surely hoping that he will be fully healthy as they try to win a second straight NFC North title and make a deeper run in the playoffs.