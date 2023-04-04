WWE WrestleMania 39 Results: Matches That Left the Best ImpressionApril 4, 2023
WWE WrestleMania 39 Results: Matches That Left the Best Impression
Over the long term, WrestleMania 39 will go down as one of the better annual installments of the must-see show in the modern era.
Thank a big list of matches over the two-night event that offered thrilling action and results that felt earned through attention to detail and consistency of storytelling.
Not everything was a hit, of course. Matches that seemed to hurt Superstars like the six-woman tag match (Damage CTRL) and the Hell in a Cell (Finn Bálor ) weren't hits. Roman Reigns retaining his unified titles with a win over the favorite Cody Rhodes registered as massively polarizing at best, too.
Even so, a handful of matches stood out for leaving good impressions, both for the Superstars involved and what it means from a broad perspective.
Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio
As far as WrestleMania builds and payoffs go, it doesn't get much better than this.
The father-son showdown between Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio goes down as a modern classic. Months of buildup before, Rey finally accepted he would have to fight his own son required a massive payoff, and this had a little bit of everything.
Even pre-match presentations earned a perfect score. Dominik came out in police custody, and Rey came out in a low rider, paying homage to Eddie Guerrero, even getting a huge pop by playing his music.
In the ring, the match was a hit, too, with both guys getting their shine and Dominik especially looking the part in a battle with a Superstar inducted into the Hall of Fame the same weekend.
This was an especially impressive showcase for Dominik, a 25-year-old budding star who could use this as a launch pad to one day achieve the same heights as his father in the sport.
Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair
Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair put on a classic that might just go down in hindsight as the best overall match on the show.
Where this one lacked a bit in the build department and was even something fans had seen before multiple times, the in-ring action and final result was so good that those are moot points.
In fact, the hard-hitting brutality, stunning shows of athleticism and perfect in-ring storytelling were top-notch and a prime example of pro wrestling at its best.
Even better, the passing-of-the-torch moment for Ripley is a key moment in time for both her and the women's division as a whole.
Gunther vs. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre
Sometimes all a match has to do to meet expectations or leave a great impression is deliver the expected.
Let's just say the Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre Triple Threat match did just that.
Fans went into this one expecting two things. Firstly, a violent match with endless chops and big moves for some of the biggest men in pro wrestling today. It delivered on that front, at times even making onlookers cringe.
Secondly, most fans wanted to see Gunther continue his long march to the top of WWE with a convincing win. He got that in droves, besting a modern great like Sheamus and McIntyre, the top champion who carried the company on his back through the audience-less pandemic era.
It feels like this match was a stepping stone for Gunther, albeit an important one.
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. The Usos
It was almost impossible to imagine this one flopping.
One of the best storylines in modern pro wrestling history hit a narrative and in-ring peak on Saturday night in the first tag-team match to main event 'Mania ever.
The result was a predictable one—the team of reunited best friends of a decade-plus were always going to take down The Usos, swiping the unified tag titles.
More important was the how of the equation. The Usos looked amazing early, the storytelling stressing that they were the much more experienced tag team. But it eventually fell apart, the sheer emotion and momentum of the Zayn-led charge overwhelming the champions. It culminated in an incredible moment where Zayn apologized to Jey Uso before delivering the blow that would open the door to the pinfall.
The match was the shining example of what tag team wrestling can be, especially with dedicated storytelling around the characters and feuds. It left a great impression on the two-night format of 'Mania too, as this main event wouldn't be possible in the traditional format.
Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.