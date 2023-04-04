WWE WrestleMania 39 Results: Matches That Left the Best Impression

0 of 4

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Over the long term, WrestleMania 39 will go down as one of the better annual installments of the must-see show in the modern era.

Thank a big list of matches over the two-night event that offered thrilling action and results that felt earned through attention to detail and consistency of storytelling.

Not everything was a hit, of course. Matches that seemed to hurt Superstars like the six-woman tag match (Damage CTRL) and the Hell in a Cell (Finn Bálor ) weren't hits. Roman Reigns retaining his unified titles with a win over the favorite Cody Rhodes registered as massively polarizing at best, too.

Even so, a handful of matches stood out for leaving good impressions, both for the Superstars involved and what it means from a broad perspective.