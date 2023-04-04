Ranking Teams Most Likely to Trade for Cardinals' No. 3 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft

0 of 6

Tim Warner/Getty Images

We've already seen one trade in the 2023 NFL draft, and more are undoubtedly on the way.

Just before the start of free agency, the Chicago Bears dealt the No. 1 pick in the draft to the Carolina Panthers for wideout D.J. Moore, the ninth and 61st picks this year, a 2024 first-round selection and a 2025 second-rounder.

Carolina will most likely take a quarterback, as will the Houston Texans at No. 2. However, the Arizona Cardinals might follow the Bears' lead and deal the third overall selection to a team looking to move up.



According to NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, at least two teams are eying a move up to No. 3 in order to grab whoever is left of the draft's top QB prospects: Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Alabama's Bryce Young, Florida's Anthony Richardson and Kentucky's Will Levis.

"Again, this is just people around the league who said do not sleep on Numero 11. The Tennessee Titans," Jeremiah said on his Move the Sticks podcast (h/t Buck Reising of A to Z Sports). "The two teams to keep an eye on with the trade-ups were the Raiders and the Titans."

Tennessee and Las Vegas may not be the only teams looking to move up, either. The Indianapolis Colts are likely to take a signal-caller at No. 4, which means all four of the top quarterbacks could come off the board within the first four selections. If the Cardinals want to trade the pick and make that a reality, they'll certainly have opportunities.

Which teams could flip the switch on a trade to No. 3? Let's take a look, starting with the team least likely to move up.

