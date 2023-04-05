Hidden-Gem Prospects Raiders Must Target in 2023 NFL Draft

0 of 3

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

General manager Dave Ziegler found a quality starter and a few contributors in the 2022 NFL draft despite owning no picks in the first or second round. That bodes well for his ability to uncover some gems heading into the 2023 NFL draft.

Last year, the Davante Adams trade left the Raiders without premium picks. Still, third-round pick Dylan Parham became a quality starter. Seventh-round pick Thayer Munford made four starts on the offensive line, while Neil Farrell Jr. got some run as a nose tackle on defense.

Ziegler was able to at least patch some holes in the roster despite limited draft capital.

This year, the Raiders' war chest is full. The team has the fourth-most draft capital by Tankathon's calculations. In total, the Raiders have 12 picks, but eight of them are on Day 3.

That means finding some hidden gems is going to be key to having a successful draft. Here's a look at three prospects who could be had from Round 4 on who the Raiders should be taking a good look at.