Hidden-Gem Prospects Raiders Must Target in 2023 NFL Draft

Hidden-Gem Prospects Raiders Must Target in 2023 NFL DraftApril 5, 2023
General manager Dave Ziegler found a quality starter and a few contributors in the 2022 NFL draft despite owning no picks in the first or second round. That bodes well for his ability to uncover some gems heading into the 2023 NFL draft.
Last year, the Davante Adams trade left the Raiders without premium picks. Still, third-round pick Dylan Parham became a quality starter. Seventh-round pick Thayer Munford made four starts on the offensive line, while Neil Farrell Jr. got some run as a nose tackle on defense.
Ziegler was able to at least patch some holes in the roster despite limited draft capital.
This year, the Raiders' war chest is full. The team has the fourth-most draft capital by Tankathon's calculations. In total, the Raiders have 12 picks, but eight of them are on Day 3.
That means finding some hidden gems is going to be key to having a successful draft. Here's a look at three prospects who could be had from Round 4 on who the Raiders should be taking a good look at.
WR Trey Palmer, Nebraska
Speed is an element the Raiders wide receiving corps is a little light on. With Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers and Hunter Renfrow serving as the top options in the passing game, there's a good amount of talent, but there aren't many that are going to make safeties take an extra step back in their alignment before the snap.
That could change if Trey Palmer lives up to his potential. The 6'0", 192-pound receiver ran a 4.33 40-yard dash at the combine and had 71 receptions for 1,043 yards and nine touchdowns in one season with Nebraska after transferring from LSU.
Palmer is the antithesis to what the Raiders have in their receiver room right now. While Adams, Meyers and Renfrow get open more than you would think based on their athleticism, Palmer is heavily reliant on it.
In some ways, that makes him an ideal candidate as a project for the Raiders coaching staff. Surrounded by technicians at the position, Palmer could learn under their tutelage and develop receiver skills to go with his superior athleticism.
He's at least worth a flier as the draft goes to Day 3. He could diversify the weapons available to Jimmy Garoppolo moving forward.
QB Aidan O'Connell, Purdue
The Raiders should absolutely take a quarterback in this draft.
Yes, they just signed Jimmy Garoppolo, but they also lost Jarrett Stidham in free agency. Quarterback is a position where it just makes sense to continue to invest unless you have a Patrick Mahomes or Joe Burrow-level talent.
So if the Raiders aren't going to take one of the top quarterbacks, they should have their eyes on some Day 3 prospects they think could develop into something special.
Someone like Aidan O'Connell makes a lot of sense.
O'Connell hasn't generated a ton of hype in the predraft process. He's not going to run a blazing 40 or even pop off the screen in throwing sessions. Yet, there are plenty of teams who have schedule private visits and workouts with the Purdue passer, including the Raiders, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.
Lance Zierlein of NFL Media praised the quarterback for his "anticipatory passing," which makes up for his lack of elite arm strength, while knocking him for his poor deep-ball accuracy and a general lack of quick feet in the pocket.
If the Raiders believe they can get the most out of Jimmy G despite his limitations as a deep passer, then it would make sense they could unlock the potential of O'Connell.
Edge Habakkuk Baldonado, Pitt
If you're going to take a pass-rusher on Day 3, it's best to find one with a high ceiling and evident room to grow.
Habakkuk Baldonado emphatically checks both boxes.
Baldonado is from Rome, Italy, where he played three seasons before moving to Florida for his final year of high school. Baldonado spent four seasons at Pitt but was only a major contributor in 2021 and 2022.
After a 2021 season with nine sacks and 12 tackles for loss, his 2022 campaign fell flat with two sacks and five tackles for a loss. But we're still talking about a player who has been playing in this country for five years.
Baldonado's 40 time (4.78) is good not great, but his three-cone time of 7.11 seconds was the third-best time of all defensive ends at the combine.
His agility at 6'4", 251 pounds is an impressive athletic trait that could be useful in the league with some molding. As the Raiders look to build pass-rushing depth behind Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones, Baldonado could be a part of the plan.