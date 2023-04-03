Anthony Richardson's Pro Day Reviewed by Insider: 'Everything Is so Effortless'

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

At least one coach was impressed with Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson's pro day ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

"Seeing Richardson was cool, man," the coach said, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. "Everything is so effortless down the field. The interesting thing with him is there are questions on overall accuracy, but all the throws down the field were really impressive and accurate. The intermediate stuff, the 15-, 20-yard throws, are so, so easy for him and accurate for a bigger, muscled-up athlete in those ranges."

Breer noted the coach appreciated that Richardson's throws came with his hands off the laces as a sign of his strength and control.

"Development-wise, underneath, he needs to get a little better command of that," the coach said. "Accuracy on the running back throws, that stuff, that's where he's gotta get better. But his physical skill set, it's impressive. He can roll left, roll right, and flick the ball so far, without exerting himself at all, staying nice and compact, it's impressive."

Richardson remains one of the most polarizing prospects in a draft that could see four quarterbacks taken early with Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Alabama's Bryce Young, Kentucky's Will Levis and the Gators' signal-caller.

B/R's NFL Scouting Department projected Richardson to go No. 4 overall to the Indianapolis Colts in its most recent mock draft, which would give the AFC South team a potential franchise quarterback to build around after going with short-term stopgaps in Matt Ryan, Carson Wentz and Philip Rivers of late.

The coach's comments on the prospect underscore the ceiling he brings as someone who can make plays with his legs and hit on throws downfield.

Yet Richardson also completed just 53.8 percent of his throws last season and had more games with fewer than 200 passing yards (seven) than not (five).

He is the type of player who could be No. 1 on the draft board for some teams and not even seen as a first-rounder for others. Perhaps that leads to trades on draft day with teams that aren't fans of his moving down and those that are seeing an opportunity to address the quarterback position even after Stroud and Young are presumably taken.

Richardson can take solace knowing at least this coach is a big fan of his game.