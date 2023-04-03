Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors: Jets, Packers Deal a 'Relative Certainty' Before Draft

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

New York Jets and Green Bay Packers fans who are growing impatient may not have to wait much longer before an Aaron Rodgers trade.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, "there's been enough progress to think a deal is a relative certainty before the draft, and there's a good chance, too, that Rodgers is officially a Jet before Robert Saleh addresses his team for the first time this offseason two weeks from today."

Breer noted the main discussion seems to be what the Packers will receive in addition to a 2023 second-round pick in such a deal.

Green Bay shipping Rodgers to the Jets has seemed inevitable since the future Hall of Famer said last month his intention was to play for the AFC East team. New York even reacted to the comment on Twitter:

There is something to be said about such public comments impacting the leverage both teams have in the ongoing discussions.

The Packers aren't going to bring him back after such a public breakup, especially after multiple offseasons of speculation that his time with the only NFL team he has ever known is coming to an end. They are also surely ready to see if Jordan Love can be a franchise quarterback after selecting him in the first round of the 2020 draft.

Yet the Jets are a quarterback away from being a true threat in the AFC with a defense that finished fourth in the league in points and yards allowed per game in 2022 and a group of offensive playmakers that includes Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman Jr.

Not adding Rodgers to that group after it has been a foregone conclusion that it is happening would be quite the blow to overcome.

Completing the trade before the draft would not only allow 2023 picks to be included, but it would also give both teams a clearer roster-management picture to evaluate before making their selections.

It seems to be trending in that direction.