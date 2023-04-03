WWE Rumors: Schism's Jagger Reid, Rip Fowler Request Release After NXT, WrestleMania

Photo courtesy of WWE.com

Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler requested their releases from WWE, according to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp.

Roster cuts immediately after a WrestleMania have become the norm, and there's even more uncertainty following WWE's sale to Endeavor. Nobody is quite sure how the company will operate now that it's no longer ostensibly a family-run operation with Vince McMahon in charge.

Reid and Fowler competed on the pre-show ahead of Saturday's NXT Stand & Deliver card. They, along with Schism stablemates Joe Gacy and Ava suffered a defeat to Tyler Bate and Chase University.

Reid and Fowler initially rose to prominence in NXT UK as James Drake and Zack Gibson, respectively. As the Grizzled Young Veterans, they were crowned the inaugural NXT UK tag team champions when they beat Moustache Mountain NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool in January 2019.

The pair adopted their current monikers when they aligned with Gacy last July.

Perhaps Reid and Fowler are looking for a fresh start and a return to their roots with another promotion.