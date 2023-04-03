Jalen Carter to Visit Bears; Drew Rosenhaus 'Confident' DT Will Be Drafted in Top 10

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Jalen Carter, who pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing last month, will reportedly visit the Chicago Bears on Monday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported this is the Georgia defensive tackle's second visit with a team after previously meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles. Chicago has the No. 9 pick in the draft following a trade that sent the top selection to the Carolina Panthers.

"I'm confident Jalen will go in the top 10," Carter's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said. "He's a good person, a family man, loves football and is a generational talent."

Rosenhaus explained that he is declining visit requests from teams that do not have a top-10 pick because of his belief in where Carter will be selected.

From a football perspective, there is little doubt Carter is worthy of being a top-10 pick.

He helped lead the Bulldogs to back-to-back College Football Playoff National Championships and is the type of player who can anchor a defensive line for years to come. He occupies double teams to help open up blitzing lanes for his teammates, can stuff the run up the middle and generates difficult-to-deal-with pressure right in the quarterback's face on a consistent basis.

B/R's NFL Scouting Department projected him as the No. 5 overall pick to the Seattle Seahawks in its most recent mock draft.

However, the legal situation adds another variable in the draft evaluation even if he avoided jail time and instead received 12 months of probation, a $1,000 fine and 80 hours of community service as part of the agreement, per ESPN's Mark Schlabach.

Carter also struggled during his pro day and arrived heavier than expected.

That he is meeting with the Bears is notable because the NFC North team has taken significant strides this offseason at a number of positions outside of the defensive line. They didn't add any notable game-changers along the defensive front, which, along with the offensive line, remains a glaring need for the team approaching the draft.

Carter would likely step into the starting lineup right away if the Bears took him with the No. 9 overall pick.