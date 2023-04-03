Steph Curry Feels Warriors Can Keep Core amid Rumors About Draymond Green, Bob Myers

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Stephen Curry is hopeful the Golden State Warriors can keep their core intact next season.

Curry said he believes the team can retain Draymond Green and general manager Bob Myers, whose futures with the organization are both up in the air because of their contractual situations.

"I still feel like we can [keep everyone together]," Curry said on 95.7 The Game's Steiny & Guru. "Obviously, we understand how important Bob is, we understand how important Coach is, our core, Draymond, Klay [Thompson], myself, Andre [Iguodala], even though he's had a rough year with injuries and whatnot, he's been extremely valuable behind the scenes in helping maintain our culture.

"But it's still proven that it can win, and you don't really mess with that. So I feel like as long as we can continue to prove that, it makes the conversation a little bit easier."

Green has a $27.6 million player option for the 2023-24 season but is widely expected to opt out and seek a new long-term contract. It's unlikely he'll find an offer that tops the $27.6 salary on an annual basis, but he'll undoubtedly find more long-term financial security on the open market.

Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports wrote Green and Warriors governor Joe Lacob are "at odds" over Myers' contract situation. The longtime general manager does not have a contract beyond this season.

Myers, a former agent, has been the Warriors' general manger since 2012 and has twice won NBA Executive of the Year.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr recently said he's "for sure" concerned Myers might leave the organization after the 2022-23 season. If Myers' contract expires, he would find no shortage of suitors willing to pay a massive sum to poach him from the Bay Area.