Steve Kerr 'For Sure' Concerned Bob Myers Might Leave Warriors amid Contract Talks

The Golden State Warriors have been exploring new contracts for head coach Steve Kerr and general manager Bob Myers, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported in December.

However, contract negotiations between Myers, whose contract is up after this season, and the Dubs had reached a hiatus at that point and it's unclear if discussions have picked up again over the last couple of months.

Kerr, who has two years left on his current deal, has expressed concern that Myers might leave the Warriors with nothing set in stone, per The Athletic's Tim Kawakami:

"Yeah, for sure. The fact that he doesn't have a contract, the possibility is there that he won't be back. I think that's obvious. I'm not breaking any news. I can tell you without a doubt everybody wants him back. Bob is amazing at his job. His job goes so much further than just drafting or signing players or trading for players. It's the overall management of the organization. The way he helps me navigate the season through his communication with our players is so valuable for me. Bob is a masterful communicator in every direction and he's a great friend. He and I have so much trust in one another. So I hope he's back, and I think everybody feels that way, and we'll see how it plays out."

Warriors star Draymond Green also told Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area earlier this month that he hopes Myers sticks around past the 2022-23 campaign:

"Bob is huge for us. Some GMs put a team together and then they go into their office and watch to see if it works. You don't see many GMs working daily, having conversations with guys, keeping a pulse of the team, and then having those tough conversations. General managers don't do that in this league.

"Bob does. He's incredible."

Myers has been Golden State's general manager since April 2012, and he is the architect behind the team's success over the last two decades. While he didn't draft Stephen Curry, he's responsible for drafting key pieces such as Green, Kevon Looney, Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga.

Additionally, Myers hired Kerr as Golden State's head coach in 2014 and signed Kevin Durant in 2016.

With Myers at the helm, the Warriors have won four NBA titles. If he stays with the team beyond 2022-23, there's a real possibility he adds some more championships to his growing list of accomplishments.