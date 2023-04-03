Lesnar on Omos Match; WWE Rumors on Vince McMahon, Reigns, Cody Rhodes and Bad Bunny

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Lesnar 'Liked' WrestleMania Feud with Omos

Brock Lesnar's victory over Omos probably isn't a match fans will remember for years to come. For the former world champion, he enjoyed the opportunity go up against a younger wrestler, particularly one who stands at 7'3".

"I liked this matchup when it was proposed to me, because I like the David and Goliath," Lesnar said the 4:37 mark of his interview with ESPN's Daniel Cormier. "Some people look at me like the Goliath, but just the sheer size difference in this human being. I approached this like it's me giving back to the business now."

In the interview, which was done before WrestleMania, Lesnar told Cormier he wasn't sure whether he'd be able to get Omos up for his F-5 finisher. The Beast Incarnate did just that to put the big man away.

For some fans, a Lesnar vs. Omos feud felt a little underwhelming heading into WWE's biggest show of the year. But Sunday's bout certainly made for a great visual and largely delivered on what it promised. That couldn't be said for everything on the card.

McMahon Not Driving Force Behind Main Event

In one of the bigger WrestleMania shocks in recent memory, Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

All of the signs seemingly pointed to Rhodes coming out on top. He returned to WWE to achieve the one thing his dad failed to accomplish: winning the WWE world title. This was an opportunity to position the 37-year-old as a definitive face of the company as well.

Instead, Reigns pinned Rhodes clean, and it led many to wonder whether WWE executive chairman Vince McMahon was the one to make the final call. According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), McMahon didn't override any original plans or demand Reigns go over.

It will certainly be fascinating to see where Rhodes goes from here.

WWE doesn't use "The Showcase of the Immortals" in the same way it did years ago, when it would definitively end the biggest feuds and help to reset everything. This probably isn't it for Rhodes and Reigns. Sure, a title change can still happen at some point down the road, but it may not feel as meaningful as if it had happened at WrestleMania.

Bad Bunny to Appear on Post-WrestleMania Raw

Bad Bunny involved himself in Rey Mysterio's win over Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 39, yanking a chain out of Dominik's hand when the younger Mysterio was planning to use it on his father.

That might have planted the seeds for something bigger.

Sapp (via Ringside News' Felix Upton) reported Bad Bunny is scheduled to be on the broadcast of Raw on Monday night.

"Those we spoke to said that he is supposed to have a front row seat for a segment," Sapp said. "We'd also been told that there was a possible Dominik Mysterio angle with Bad Bunny pitched for the future."

WWE already announced the recording artist will host Backlash on May 6, which will emanate from his home country of Puerto Rico.

Considering how the post-WrestleMania Raw typically attracts a lot of viewers, the show presents a great opportunity to build a storyline for Bad Bunny leading up to Backlash.

