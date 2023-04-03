The Real Winners and Losers From WWE WrestleMania 2023 Night 2 Match Card

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.

WrestleMania 39 started strong on Saturday, but Sunday's Night 2 needed to solidify this as an all-time great show. And the talent delivered in big moments once again to make their mark on WWE history.

Cody Rhodes could not finish his story, losing to Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, in a huge main event classic with a heartbreaking ending.



Gunther defended his intercontinental title against two great challengers, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in an incredible match that even outshone the high bar many had set for these three men.

Bianca Belair battled through a physical war with Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship, while Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler sneaked away with a win in the WrestleMania Showcase match.

Finn Bálor brought back The Demon but could not overcome a motivated Edge. The Miz fell to another surprise star, though it was only after an unfortunate injury to Shane McMahon.

It was a wild night of action with ups and downs throughout that could not live up to Night 1 but still added more true winners and losers to this WrestleMania weekend.

