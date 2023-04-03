The Real Winners and Losers From WWE WrestleMania 2023 Night 2 Match Card

The Real Winners and Losers From WWE WrestleMania 2023 Night 2 Match CardApril 3, 2023
WrestleMania 39 started strong on Saturday, but Sunday's Night 2 needed to solidify this as an all-time great show. And the talent delivered in big moments once again to make their mark on WWE history.
Cody Rhodes could not finish his story, losing to Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, in a huge main event classic with a heartbreaking ending.
Gunther defended his intercontinental title against two great challengers, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in an incredible match that even outshone the high bar many had set for these three men.
Bianca Belair battled through a physical war with Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship, while Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler sneaked away with a win in the WrestleMania Showcase match.
Finn Bálor brought back The Demon but could not overcome a motivated Edge. The Miz fell to another surprise star, though it was only after an unfortunate injury to Shane McMahon.
It was a wild night of action with ups and downs throughout that could not live up to Night 1 but still added more true winners and losers to this WrestleMania weekend.
Losers: Women's Tag Team Division
WWE has struggled to book the women's tag team division over the past year. Sasha Banks and Naomi even walked out last May due to disagreements with booking.
The company has done nothing to prove the two wrong in their assertion that the division was undervalued. In fact, it has looked worse than ever. Even the arrival of Damage CTRL could not bring new excitement to the titles.
This year at WrestleMania, the titles were held by Becky Lynch and Lita, who did not defend them on the card. Meanwhile, three tag teams fought on Night 2 only to have Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler step in at the last moment and steal their thunder.
The Baddest Woman on the Planet and The Queen of Spades are likely the next WWE women's tag team champions, and they have plenty of talent to feud with.
However, if they did not even want to put in an effort at WrestleMania, it is hard to trust they will regularly want to defend the gold.
It is time to deliver on the promise of the division or fold it completely. What matters most is that this division is shown respect at the same level as the men's. That has not been true since the championships were first instated.
Winners: Gunther, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre
Somehow, despite massive hype for Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre, the Intercontinental Championship match exceeded expectations.
All three men delivered. The Scottish Warrior and The Celtic Warrior continued to showcase their unreal chemistry, while the titleholder found every opportunity to punish his two hard-hitting opponents.
Every chop echoed through SoFi Stadium in what may be the stiffest match WrestleMania has ever hosted.
The crowd was electric for Sheamus throughout. After McIntyre cost him his best opportunity to take the title, the Scot was treated as a heel for the rest of the match.
While Gunther picked up the win, Sheamus and McIntye reminded the world that they are among the two best strikers in WWE. Hopefully, this feud between these three men is not done yet.
Winner: Bianca Belair
Bianca Belair walked into her match with Asuka as the underdog. She was facing a rejuvenated Empress of Tomorrow in a match that could have set her up for a new run as a top star.
The EST of WWE won, though, and is now undefeated at The Show of Shows in three straight money performances. She has been further solidified as the top woman in WWE after this latest victory.
While Asuka could have won this match without taking much away from Belair, it was a clear statement by WWE to continue her winning streak at The Show of Shows.
WWE could finally have a new 'Mania streak to highlight year after year, setting up Belair as a priority going forward.
At this point, whoever defeats The EST will get a huge rub. It could be a great opportunity to push a young star forward.
Loser: Shane McMahon and The Miz/Winner: Snoop Dogg
On Night 1, The Miz put over a returning Pat McAfee, who got help from San Francisco 49ers tight end and WWE fan George Kittle. It was a fun celebrity moment that made sense for WrestleMania.
WWE made the awkward decision to repeat that spot on Sunday, this time bringing out Shane McMahon. This had less impact from the start, especially given his rocky exit from the company last year due to politicking in the men's Royal Rumble match.
It only got worse on Sunday when McMahon leapfrogged The Miz and injured his knee. It is always tough to see anyone hurt, but it showed why he should never have been in that spot in the first place.
Snoop Dogg improvised impressively, taking out The A-Lister with a pair of straight right hands and a People's Elbow to seal his first and likely only win in WWE.
It was an embarrassing moment for most involved, but Snoop was a pro. Miz was also impressive throughout, though his credibility continues to suffer.
Loser: 'Demon' Finn Bálor
Finn Bálor has used The Demon less and less over the years, so it was supposed to be a special gimmick that could make him more formidable in big matches.
Instead, The Demon has lost for the second time in a row. He was completely outwitted by an aging Rated-R Superstar, who gains little from victories at this stage in his career.
Even assuming Edge would want one last world title run before retiring, this did not need to feature The Demon. At this point, Bálor might as well give up his alter ego entirely, though he is also running out of credibility as a heel.
The match itself was solid, but it was an acquired taste. The two men needed to pause briefly after an unfortunate injury to the Irishman, who required medical staff to patch him up. Hopefully, he will heal quickly.
WWE had a great chance to give The Judgment Day a trio of wins and revitalize the stable. Instead, they suffered two losses in three outings over the weekend.
It will take a pretty significant change in dynamic for this faction to get back on track. Maybe new SmackDown women's champion Rhea Ripley needs to become its leader.
Losers: Bobby Lashley, LA Knight and a Host of Other Talent Missing WrestleMania
Bobby Lashley is one of the biggest names in WWE today, including picking up a recent win over Brock Lesnar. He should have been a lock for the WWE WrestleMania 39 card.
He was originally set to face Bray Wyatt, but after Wyatt disappeared from television for undisclosed reasons, Lashley's WrestleMania plans vanished.
Meanwhile, LA Knight spent weeks teasing WrestleMania plans. He got over with each promo then had no clear path for The Show of Shows.
Both competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown, which is far from the same as competing at WrestleMania. Lashley at least won and got to appear briefly on the stage on Night 2.
The rest of the roster was forgotten for the biggest show of the year. Popular names that stand out include Piper Niven, Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, Mia Yim, Elias, Bronson Reed, Candice LeRae and Karrion Kross.
There is no argument that plenty more wrestlers deserved a WrestleMania spotlight that were forgotten for the sake of odd segments including Snoop Dogg, Shane McMahon, Pat McAfee, George Kittle and more.
Loser: Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 with a mission. He was supposed to complete that mission at WrestleMania 39, defeating Roman Reigns after an epic main event clash that including some welcome revenge from Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.
The American Nightmare looked at home in that spot. He had the crowd behind every step of the way. It was a crazy match guided by two main event acts. However, when it mattered most, Rhodes lost.
Rhodes bet on himself when he signed with WWE. He had a safe spot in All Elite Wrestling, even though the crowd was not always behind him. Many questioned the decision.
When it mattered most, WWE could have committed to The American Nightmare. Instead, Rhodes fell like so many before him.
This does not mean that Rhodes will not win the big one. He can still finish his story in time. However, WWE made the decision to not give him everything at The Show of Shows. Who knows how much longer The Tribal Chief will reign?