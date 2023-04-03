X

    Anthony Davis Draws Rave Reviews on Twitter as LeBron James, Lakers Rout Rockets

    Francisco RosaApril 3, 2023

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MARCH 31: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots a free throw during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 31, 2023 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images

    If this is the version of Anthony Davis the Los Angeles Lakers get come playoff time, the rest of the Western Conference should be absolutely terrified.

    Davis continued his recent hot streak in the Lakers' 134-109 win over the lowly Houston Rockets on Sunday night, recording 40 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. The team has won its last three games and six of its last seven.

    The eight-time All-Star has scored at least 37 points in four of his last five games and has looked a lot like the guy that was an early MVP candidate to start the season. And with Los Angeles creeping ever closer to a guaranteed spot in the playoffs, his form makes the Lakers a legitimate contender in the West.

    NBA Twitter has been in awe of Davis' performances, especially on Sunday.

    NBA @NBA

    AD buries the J for 40 points 🔥🔥🔥<br><br>Watch on the NBA App <a href="https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK">https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK</a> <a href="https://t.co/gdOW50P3NE">pic.twitter.com/gdOW50P3NE</a>

    Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

    AD's got 52 points in his last four quarters 👀 <a href="https://t.co/QhT5qj6lDH">pic.twitter.com/QhT5qj6lDH</a>

    Anthony Davis Draws Rave Reviews on Twitter as LeBron James, Lakers Rout Rockets
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    NBA @NBA

    27 points for AD.<br>9 assists for LBJ.<br><br>It's halftime 🤯<br><br>Watch live on the NBA App<a href="https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK">https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK</a> <a href="https://t.co/uICwOYjR0T">pic.twitter.com/uICwOYjR0T</a>

    𝙖𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙠𓆗 @LakersInMyVeins

    ANTHONY DAVIS 27 PTS AT THE HALF <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LAKESHOW?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LAKESHOW</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LAKERS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LAKERS</a> <a href="https://t.co/Df0T0exCSI">pic.twitter.com/Df0T0exCSI</a>

    Carlton Banks' Burner @cbanksburner

    The best play Darvin Ham has ever come up with: <a href="https://t.co/YyrOHQ0JGx">pic.twitter.com/YyrOHQ0JGx</a>

    ²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 @BronGotGame

    Anthony Davis right now <a href="https://t.co/yElxQkZbBU">pic.twitter.com/yElxQkZbBU</a>

    AD FANATIC @tywow28

    Anthony Davis rn <a href="https://t.co/HULurbqNuZ">pic.twitter.com/HULurbqNuZ</a>

    Mark DeCarlo @TheRealDeCar10

    This Anthony Davis leads the Lakers into the Finals. No doubt about it! <a href="https://t.co/oNtcRG7iQM">https://t.co/oNtcRG7iQM</a>

    J-Hood @realjhood

    Anthony Davis is beasting like he's suppose to.<br>I don't want to hear no "It's the Rockets tho" BS either because his play has been consistent as of late.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LakeShow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LakeShow</a>

    A7med أحمد Monkey D. Luffy 🇸🇴 @StrawHatShonen

    Anthony Davis is playing on a different level

    Ace🥤 @speeds_c

    Anthony Davis these last 3 games <a href="https://t.co/R0bgAwXvkT">pic.twitter.com/R0bgAwXvkT</a>

    The Laker Files @LakerFiles

    This is the FOURTH time Anthony Davis has recorded 27 Points in the First Half as a Los Angeles Laker. <a href="https://t.co/nfL6PRO3wf">pic.twitter.com/nfL6PRO3wf</a>

    BRON FANATIC ❻ @WarlyKJ

    Anthony Davis to the Rockets:<a href="https://t.co/b3YwP8r1w0">pic.twitter.com/b3YwP8r1w0</a>

    Witness King James @WITNESSKJ

    Every time Anthony Davis falls, and then he gets up limping, I can't breathe.<br><br>I've accepted it's just apart of the AD experience.<br><br>This dude is incredible to watch.

    Ian 😇 🧀 @angelsfan270

    Anthony Davis is a bad man!

    kingtisemedia @kingtisemedia

    He won't make it but Anthony Davis is an honorable mention for the All NBA teams. He's given that level of production this season. Underrated defensive season he's having

    ⑦ ☀︎ ☽ ★ @surfallah

    Anthony Davis already has almost as much points as he had last game and it's only half way in the 3rd quarter. He has 38 last game btw. This man is a scoring machine.

    Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral

    Anthony Davis today<br>40 PTS - 9 REB - 75% FG<br><br>LeBron James today<br>18 PTS - 10 REB - 11 AST<br><br>Rui Hachimura today<br>20 PTS - 12 REB - 71% FG<br><br>Austin Reaves today<br>18 PTS - 8 AST - 57% FG<br><br>W. 🔥🔥🔥 <a href="https://t.co/wiTkDz8Awi">pic.twitter.com/wiTkDz8Awi</a>

    Sunday's win was doubly sweet for Lakers nation as its other superstar, LeBron James, dropped a triple-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. It's his most complete performance since he returned from a foot injury that kept him out for 13 games, and it put him in a tie with Hall of Famer Jason Kidd for fourth-most triple-doubles in league history with 107.

    Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

    LeBron James has tied Jason Kidd for the 4th-most triple-doubles in NBA history <a href="https://t.co/01mXBBbUJD">pic.twitter.com/01mXBBbUJD</a>

    It's obviously good news for Los Angeles, as the NBA's all-time leading scorer seems to be playing himself back into shape just in time for the postseason.

    It hasn't been too long since a healthy duo of James and Davis led the Lakers on a dominant run to an NBA championship in their first season together.

    At 40-38 now, the Lakers are solidly in the playoff picture as the No. 7 seed and are lurking to grab one of the top six seeds in the West. They are just a half-game behind the Los Angles Clippers for the No. 6 seed and one game behind the Warriors for the No. 5 seed with four games to go.

    It's been incredible turnaround considering they started the year 2-10.