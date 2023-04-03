Anthony Davis Draws Rave Reviews on Twitter as LeBron James, Lakers Rout Rockets

Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images

If this is the version of Anthony Davis the Los Angeles Lakers get come playoff time, the rest of the Western Conference should be absolutely terrified.

Davis continued his recent hot streak in the Lakers' 134-109 win over the lowly Houston Rockets on Sunday night, recording 40 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. The team has won its last three games and six of its last seven.

The eight-time All-Star has scored at least 37 points in four of his last five games and has looked a lot like the guy that was an early MVP candidate to start the season. And with Los Angeles creeping ever closer to a guaranteed spot in the playoffs, his form makes the Lakers a legitimate contender in the West.

NBA Twitter has been in awe of Davis' performances, especially on Sunday.

Sunday's win was doubly sweet for Lakers nation as its other superstar, LeBron James, dropped a triple-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. It's his most complete performance since he returned from a foot injury that kept him out for 13 games, and it put him in a tie with Hall of Famer Jason Kidd for fourth-most triple-doubles in league history with 107.

It's obviously good news for Los Angeles, as the NBA's all-time leading scorer seems to be playing himself back into shape just in time for the postseason.

It hasn't been too long since a healthy duo of James and Davis led the Lakers on a dominant run to an NBA championship in their first season together.

At 40-38 now, the Lakers are solidly in the playoff picture as the No. 7 seed and are lurking to grab one of the top six seeds in the West. They are just a half-game behind the Los Angles Clippers for the No. 6 seed and one game behind the Warriors for the No. 5 seed with four games to go.

It's been incredible turnaround considering they started the year 2-10.