UConn's 'Dominant' Final Four Win vs. Miami Hyped by Fans as SDSU Looms in Title Game

The UConn men's basketball team is rolling into the national championship after a 72-59 win over Miami in the Final Four on Saturday.

UConn went on an 18-5 run to close the first half and take a 37-24 halftime lead.

The Huskies opened up a 20-point advantage in the second half that got whittled down to as little as eight, but UConn's edge was never in doubt as the team stormed into the title game for the first time since 2011.

The Huskies defense was simply tremendous against a Miami team that averaged 87.3 points over its last three matchups. Miami shot just 32.3 percent from the field as the team consistently found trouble making layups all evening.

In the box score, UConn big man Adama Sanogo posted a 21-point, 10-rebound double-double to lead the way, and teammate Jordan Hawkins added 13 points.

In a tournament characterized by chaos, UConn has been a shining model of consistency and power. The Huskies have won each of their five NCAA tournament games by 13 or more points, and they've defeated their opponents by an average of 20.6 points.

Twitter raved about UConn's remarkable dominance during the team's latest masterpiece.

UConn will now face San Diego State, which defeated Florida Atlantic 72-71 after a buzzer-beating baseline jumper from Lamont Butler.

Game time is Monday at 9:20 p.m. ET from Houston's NRG Stadium. CBS will televise the final.

Watch March Madness Live to stream every tournament game through the Final Four.