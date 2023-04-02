X

    UConn's 'Dominant' Final Four Win vs. Miami Hyped by Fans as SDSU Looms in Title Game

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 2, 2023

    Connecticut forward Adama Sanogo scores past Miami guard Isaiah Wong during the second half of a Final Four college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

    The UConn men's basketball team is rolling into the national championship after a 72-59 win over Miami in the Final Four on Saturday.

    UConn went on an 18-5 run to close the first half and take a 37-24 halftime lead.

    The Huskies opened up a 20-point advantage in the second half that got whittled down to as little as eight, but UConn's edge was never in doubt as the team stormed into the title game for the first time since 2011.

    The Huskies defense was simply tremendous against a Miami team that averaged 87.3 points over its last three matchups. Miami shot just 32.3 percent from the field as the team consistently found trouble making layups all evening.

    In the box score, UConn big man Adama Sanogo posted a 21-point, 10-rebound double-double to lead the way, and teammate Jordan Hawkins added 13 points.

    In a tournament characterized by chaos, UConn has been a shining model of consistency and power. The Huskies have won each of their five NCAA tournament games by 13 or more points, and they've defeated their opponents by an average of 20.6 points.

    Twitter raved about UConn's remarkable dominance during the team's latest masterpiece.

    Matt Infield @Matt_Infield

    Yeah man, no one has anything for UConn. It's their year and they're gonna put the finishing touches on an all-time dominant tournament run.

    Jeremy @ThePhantomFriar

    Find me another team that has had as dominant a run in the tournament as UConn has had this year

    Ryan Wormeli @RyanWarmly

    Is UConn's march the most purely dominant run from a non top 2 seed in NCAA Tournament history?

    JAY RICHARDSON @JayRichardson99

    Just give UCONN the trophy.

    McCade Pearson @McCadeP8

    UConn isn't the best team in the country, but this is an all-time great tourney run. They're gonna win via blowout in all six games, even if it wasn't overly tough competition.

    Caleb DeBord @CalebDebord

    Yeahhhhhhhh UConn is damnnnn good

    Kyle T. Mosley @ktmoze

    UConn is controlling all aspects of the game now.

    Kevin Scarbinsky @KevinScarbinsky

    Best team to start the season looks like the best team to end it. UConn putting on another clinic.

    Kent Swanson @kent_swanson

    How has UCONN ever lost a game ever

    Kevin Scarbinsky @KevinScarbinsky

    Benjy 🍊🪓 @benjyvol

    Never seen a team as dominant in the tournament from game to game as UConn, this is absurd

    Angel @oceanriamar

    My goodness Uconn been dominant all tournament

    Jeremy McCardell @JKMcCardell

    Miami looks defeated. UCONN has been straight BLITZING people in this tournament. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FinalFour2023?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FinalFour2023</a>

    Brendan Quinn @BFQuinn

    UConn doesn't just win. It rolls. Came into tonight having won its four NCAA Tournament games by a combined 90 points. <br><br>Miami, as it does, is just trying to keep its head above water at this point.

    Andy Newman @newmandy1863

    This the most dominant tournament performances I've EVER seen with this run UCONN is on. Special.

    Anthony Ruben @Raymirez24

    UConn just casually rolling the most dominant March madness of all time

    illest of the illest @DNICE_820

    UCONN is steam rolling their way to another championship. What a dominant run this has been.

    ACC State Fan @acc_state

    Uconn is so dominant. Like Miami is trying so hard to get back into this and it's just not working out

    UConn will now face San Diego State, which defeated Florida Atlantic 72-71 after a buzzer-beating baseline jumper from Lamont Butler.

    Game time is Monday at 9:20 p.m. ET from Houston's NRG Stadium. CBS will televise the final.

