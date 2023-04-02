X

    SDSU's Lamont Butler Electrifies Fans with Epic Final Four Buzzer-Beater vs. FAU

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 2, 2023

    San Diego State guard Lamont Butler (5) celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning basket against Florida Atlantic during a Final Four college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

    Lamont Butler made a game-winning, buzzer-beating jumper to lead San Diego State to a 72-71 win over Florida Atlantic in the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament Final Four on Saturday.

    NCAA March Madness @MarchMadnessMBB

    LAMONT BUTLER WINS IT AT THE BUZZER 😱<br><br>THE AZTECS ARE <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NATIONALCHAMPIONSHIP?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NATIONALCHAMPIONSHIP</a> BOUND 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a> <a href="https://t.co/2sqxu5g05j">pic.twitter.com/2sqxu5g05j</a>

    NCAA March Madness @MarchMadnessMBB

    THE SCENES OF MARCH 😮<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Aztec_MBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Aztec_MBB</a> <a href="https://t.co/hPZp2vDN8J">pic.twitter.com/hPZp2vDN8J</a>

    NCAA March Madness @MarchMadnessMBB

    "This is what I came here to do!"<br><br>Lamont Butler says he was comfortable taking the final shot that lifted San Diego State past Florida Atlantic at the buzzer 👏 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a> <a href="https://t.co/nr61uUSkkI">pic.twitter.com/nr61uUSkkI</a>

    SDSU trailed for much of this game (and by as many as 14 points) for three reasons: FAU scored first-half 40 points against KenPom.com's fourth-rated defense, Alijah Martin dropped a game-high 26 points and the Aztecs made just four of their final 12 free-throw attempts.

    Despite all that, SDSU found itself down just one after Jaedon LeDee made a jumper with 38 seconds left.

    FAU's next possession ended after a strong contest from Aguek Arop forced a Johnell Davis miss. Nathan Mensah corralled the rebound, and the ball found its way to Butler, who sent the Aztecs to the national championship for the first time ever.

    Simply put, Butler authored an electrifying finish to a fantastic game, and Twitter was set ablaze after the shot.

    Daniel Darling @dandarling

    You know Butler was practicing that shot in his driveway since he was a little kid. Absolutely amazing.

    Cole Thompson @MrColeThompson

    LAMONT BUTLER?!? WELCOME TO APRIL!

    SDSU's Lamont Butler Electrifies Fans with Epic Final Four Buzzer-Beater vs. FAU
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Rich Eisen @richeisen

    What a finish!<br><br>Butler did it.

    Morality Prosecutor @DrNBA_

    LAMONT BUTLER WOW WOW WOW

    aidan @xlilglo

    LAMONT BUTLER IS HIMMMMMM

    David Waruszewski @Wojo412

    Lamont Butler. Ice cold.

    David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

    Lamont Butler. <a href="https://t.co/D26i3T29Ql">pic.twitter.com/D26i3T29Ql</a>

    Kirk Bohls @kbohls

    Lamont Butler the man of the hour. Or rather the man of the last second.

    Phil Demmel @DemmelitionMH

    The Butler DID do it!!!!

    The Sklar Brothers @SklarBrothers

    The Butler did it. With a dagger in the kitchen. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NCAAFinalFour?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NCAAFinalFour</a>

    CJ Maclin @CJMaclinTV

    BUTLER!!! BIG SHOT!! HE CALLED GAME!!

    Taylor Kilgore @TaylorKilgore33

    Lamont Butler- what a big time shot. San Diego State is playing for the national championship. <br><br>WOW. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NCAAFinalFour?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NCAAFinalFour</a>

    SDSU will now play the winner of the Miami vs. UConn Final Four matchup in the national championship on Monday.

    Watch March Madness Live to stream every tournament game through the Final Four.