SDSU's Lamont Butler Electrifies Fans with Epic Final Four Buzzer-Beater vs. FAU

Lamont Butler made a game-winning, buzzer-beating jumper to lead San Diego State to a 72-71 win over Florida Atlantic in the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament Final Four on Saturday.

SDSU trailed for much of this game (and by as many as 14 points) for three reasons: FAU scored first-half 40 points against KenPom.com's fourth-rated defense, Alijah Martin dropped a game-high 26 points and the Aztecs made just four of their final 12 free-throw attempts.

Despite all that, SDSU found itself down just one after Jaedon LeDee made a jumper with 38 seconds left.

FAU's next possession ended after a strong contest from Aguek Arop forced a Johnell Davis miss. Nathan Mensah corralled the rebound, and the ball found its way to Butler, who sent the Aztecs to the national championship for the first time ever.

Simply put, Butler authored an electrifying finish to a fantastic game, and Twitter was set ablaze after the shot.

SDSU will now play the winner of the Miami vs. UConn Final Four matchup in the national championship on Monday.



