Angel of Empire Wins 2023 Arkansas Derby Ahead of Triple Crown Season

AP Photo/Devid Quinn

There is winning, and then there is obliterating the field. Angel of Empire did the latter on Saturday.

The horse, led by jockey Flavien Prat, won the Arkansas Derby with a breathtaking move around the final turn and straightaway, blowing away the field to win at Oaklawn Park.

And just like that, Angel of Empire became one of the favorites for the Kentucky Derby.

King Russell finished second, while Reincarnate took third. The race held an overall $1.2 million purse, but the day belonged to Angel of Empire.

"He was in a good position," Angel of Empire trainer Brad H. Cox said of the horse's strong finish to TVG's Joaquin Jaime. "They were going, I thought, quick enough, and he was set up in a nice spot. He wasn't getting pressed, no pressure. Flavien started picking up at the half-mile. He could tell he had horse. I was very impressed with the run."

"We've always thought he was a horse that could get to a mile-and-a-quarter, a mile-and-an-eighth. Obviously, he's done that twice now," Cox added. "He was by a sire [Classic Empire] that won this race, so I think the longer, the better."

Cox is making a habit of having success at this race, as he trained Cyberknife last year to an Arkansas Derby victory.

Angel of Empire is also making a habit of winning, as he also won February's Risen Star and has been triumphant twice at the Horseshoe Indianapolis. His worst finish in six races has been sixth.

Look out, Churchill Downs—a contender is emerging.