Winners and Losers of the 2023 Men's Final Four

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

The matchup for the 2023 NCAA men's basketball championship game is set following Saturday's Final Four action.

In the first semifinal game of the night, Florida Atlantic built a 14-point lead in the second half, only to see that slowly evaporate into a one-possession game, setting up a nail-biting final five minutes.

San Diego State did not lead in the entire second half until Lamont Butler buried a game-winning jumper at the buzzer to give the Aztecs a thrilling 72-71 victory.

The second game did not provide nearly the same drama, with the UConn Huskies leading the entire game en route to a 72-59 victory over the Miami Hurricanes to keep their dominant run through the NCAA tournament rolling.

Let's take a quick run through the biggest winners and losers of the day beyond just what the scoreboard showed after the final buzzer sounded.