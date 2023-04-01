WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsApril 1, 2023
WrestleMania weekend is upon us, and the festivities are starting early with WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023. The best and brightest in WWE's developmental brand would clash to make their mark on WrestleMania weekend.
Hosted by Pretty Deadly, this show was certain to impress anyone not familiar with WWE's youngest and brightest stars.
In the main event, Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes, NXT's guiding stars for the past couple years, would collide for the NXT Championship. Who emerged as NXT's truest foundation?
Johnny Gargano is back in NXT one last time to settle a final score. He and Grayson Waller would brawl in an unsanctioned match. How far were they be willing to go to take each other out?
Every NXT title was on the line at this event. Roxanne Perez would defend her gold in a ladder match against five hungry women. Wes Lee faced the best four men he could find with his NXT North American Championship handing in the balance.
This was just the top of a stacked card that looked to make NXT proud, highlighting more future mega stars including The Creed Brothers, Tony D'Angelo and Chase U.
Fight for the University: Chase U vs. Schism
- Hail demanded a shot at Raine, who refused to tag in at first. When they clashed, the Chase U student laid out the Schism star until Reid broke up the pin and forced a tag.
- When Reid made a second save, Hail made him pay with a springboard tornado DDT.
- Hudson finally for involved, running over The Dyad on his own with powerful strikes.
- Gacy nearly took the win with the Upside Down on Bate, but Chase made the save.
After an intense battle of stables, Duke Hudson put on a Schism T-shirt then ripped it up and worked in unison with Chase U to take down the heels. Andre Chase and Hudson hit the Fratliner to win.
This was a very fun opening act for NXT Stand & Deliver, even after it was surprisingly thrown on the Kickoff show last minute. Chase U working together near the end was especially cathartic.
Hudson chose his side and made Schism pay for their mind games. This was the best way to go as Chase U is a very popular act in NXT. This is a gimmick that can translate very easily to the main roster.
Schism cannot buy a win, but that has always been the case. Ava Raine at least finally got a little bit of ring time, though Thea Hail massively out-shined her.
Result
Chase U def. Schism by pinfall to retain control of Chase U.
Grade
B
Notable Moments
Ladder Match: Perez (c) vs. Stark vs. Dolin vs. Stratton vs. Valkyria vs. Hartwell
- Pretty Deadly delivered a glorious cold open for NXT Stand & Deliver.
- The Prodigy started off strong, running over everyone until Stratton kicked a ladder into her on the floor.
- Dolin smacked everyone with a ladder on her shoulders then slammed Valkyria onto a propped up ladder. She then dodged Stark, who landed on Valkyria on the ladder.
- Stark nearly pulled down the championship, but Perez pulled her down. Perez almost took it, but Dolin made the save.
- Stratton took some rough bump including a spinebuster on the ladder on the small of her back from Hartwell, a headscissors takedown to the floor from Perez and a spill off a giant ladder onto a pile of women outside.
Every women was close to gold in this match. Gigi Dolin had it in hand, but Jacy Jayne returned to throw her down onto a ladder. Indi Hartwell sent Tiffany Stratton down onto the field then got an assist from Dexter Lumis to rise and capture the title.
This was a fantastic ladder match that should stand up to the competition on WrestleMania weekend. Everyone got their spot. As with any of these matches, there were some rough spots, but hopefully nobody suffered a serious injury.
It was a shock to see Roxanne Perez lose the NXT Women's Championship so soon, but maybe she has a great story now to get back to the gold.
Hartwell's win feels more like an NXT lifetime achievement award than anything. She has worked in the company for so long, so she gets a surprise title run before heading to the main roster.
Result
Hartwell won by taking down the championship to capture the NXT Women's Championship.
Grade
A
Notable Moments
NXT Tag Championships: Gallus (c) vs. The Creed Brothers vs. The Family
- Julius Creed carried Mark and Stacks on his shoulders to set up a Brutus Bomb, which Brutus did not hit, but it still looked impressive from Julius.
- The Don nearly got his team the win with a fisherman buster to Julius then the Bada Bing Bada Boom to Mark.
Tony D'Angelo fought hard to give Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo this big win, but The Creed Brothers and Gallus continued to break up the pins. Finally, Joe Coffey arrived to uneven the odds and set up Mark Coffey and Wolfgang to take out The Underboss to win.
This was a solid tag team match but sloppy. Following the women, the men tried to make their own impact with major spots but definitely lagged behind.
The right team won as Gallus finally is fully reunited. Joe can be a major challenger going forward in NXT, and he makes the tag team champions feel unstoppable.
The Family showed off some great tag team synergy but still needs to work more to refine their offense. They can be a great tag team with more time.
Result
Gallus def. The Family and Creed Brothers by pinfall to retain the NXT Tag Team Championships.
Grade
C+
Notable Moments
NXT NA Championship: Wes Lee (c) vs. McDonagh vs. Dragunov vs. Axiom vs. Dragon Lee
- Wes stood in the center of the ring to start the match, but he gladly stepped aside for Dragunov and McDonagh to brawl.
- The champion went for a somersault plancha on McDonagh, who walked away. As The Necessary Evil was celebrating, Wes laid him out with a superkick.
- McDonagh dived onto Axiom and Dragunov outside then planted Dragon with a Spanish Fly. He caught Wes with the Devil Within, but The Czar stopped the pin count. Everyone then turned on McDonagh and laid him out.
- Dragon caught Wes in the ropes and laid him out with a diving foot stomp to the floor.
- The champion broke up a pinfall by Dragunov on everyone with a diving corkscrew.
- Axiom caught Wes with the Golden Ratio mid-Cardiac Kick.
- Dragunov nearly took the win off a dead-lift superplex and running low forearm smash on Axiom, but the Lees met at pinfall to break it up.
Everyone fought in this match with all they had, and it was the smallest of margins by which Wes Lee retained. He caught Ilja Dragunov mid-running European uppercut with the Cardiac Kick to win.
This was the match of the night and could be the match of the weekend if the main roster does not seriously step up to the challenge. The talent on display was unreal.
Axiom may not have had the name to match up with the other challengers, but he absolutely stole the show. Dragunov was a close second though with some incredible moments.
The champion let his challengers stand out while escaping with the NXT North American Championship. Wes is building a legacy as NXT North American champion that may be the best in the title's history.
Result
Wes def. Dragunov, Dragon, McDonagh and Axiom by pinfall to retain the NXT North American Championship
Grade
A+
Notable Moments