WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

Credit: WWE.com.

WrestleMania weekend is upon us, and the festivities are starting early with WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023. The best and brightest in WWE's developmental brand would clash to make their mark on WrestleMania weekend.



Hosted by Pretty Deadly, this show was certain to impress anyone not familiar with WWE's youngest and brightest stars.

In the main event, Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes, NXT's guiding stars for the past couple years, would collide for the NXT Championship. Who emerged as NXT's truest foundation?

Johnny Gargano is back in NXT one last time to settle a final score. He and Grayson Waller would brawl in an unsanctioned match. How far were they be willing to go to take each other out?

Every NXT title was on the line at this event. Roxanne Perez would defend her gold in a ladder match against five hungry women. Wes Lee faced the best four men he could find with his NXT North American Championship handing in the balance.

This was just the top of a stacked card that looked to make NXT proud, highlighting more future mega stars including The Creed Brothers, Tony D'Angelo and Chase U.

