WWE WrestleMania 39 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights of Night 1

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 from Hollywood.

This is the most important event on the WWE calendar, so we can expect some big moments, shocking results and a few surprises along the way at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Here is a look at the complete lineup for Saturday night:

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (SmackDown Women's Championship)

The Usos vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship)

Austin Theory vs. John Cena (United States Championship)

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Damage CTRL vs. Lita, Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch

Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders

Let's take a look at what happened on the first night of WrestleMania weekend.