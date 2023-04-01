WWE WrestleMania 39 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights of Night 1

WWE WrestleMania 39 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights of Night 1April 1, 2023
- Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (SmackDown Women's Championship)
- The Usos vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship)
- Austin Theory vs. John Cena (United States Championship)
- Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul
- Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio
- Damage CTRL vs. Lita, Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch
- Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 from Hollywood.
This is the most important event on the WWE calendar, so we can expect some big moments, shocking results and a few surprises along the way at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Here is a look at the complete lineup for Saturday night:
Let's take a look at what happened on the first night of WrestleMania weekend.
