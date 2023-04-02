WWE WrestleMania 39 Predictions for Sunday Night's Updated Match Card

2 of 3

It is almost inconceivable that Asuka has competed on the WrestleMania stage three different times in her WWE career and has won exactly zero of those matches.

One of the most decorated women in WWE history who is consistently over and responsible for some of the best matches during the women's revolution, the idea that she has been shut out on the grand stage is dumbfounding.

On Sunday night, The Empress of Tomorrow will have the opportunity to right that wrong when she challenges Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's Championship.

It is no given that Asuka will finally erase that pesky zero from her WrestleMania win-loss record. Belair has established herself as a top competitor in WWE and is one of the company's brightest stars.

Furthermore, she has solidified herself as one of the best big-match competitors in the company, having stolen the show at her last two WrestleManias with showstopping performances. If that is not enough, Sunday marks the one-year point in her title reign—a milestone WWE will surely tout while putting her over as one of the best of her generation.

Belair very easily could win and continue her historic run as the longest-reigning Black champion in WWE history.

Even with all of that at play, Sunday feels like Asuka's night.

She returned to television at the Royal Rumble with a new look, a darker edge to her persona and renewed focus. She built on that momentum at Elimination Chamber in February, when she earned the right to challenge for Belair's title, and sent a message loudly and clearly to The EST two weeks ago with a kick heard 'round the wrestling world.

A rare talent who can absorb losses and bad booking and still bounce back because of the love and respect the audience has for her, she has earned the opportunity to finally have that WrestleMania moment that has eluded her over the years.

She is a future Hall of Famer, one of the best of her generation and a star who has repeatedly proved her ability to carry an entire division on her back. She did it in NXT and was a centerpiece of the company's creative efforts in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is time she has her hard work paid off with the defining moment on the grand stage that she should have enjoyed a long time ago.