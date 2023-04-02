WWE WrestleMania 39 Predictions for Sunday Night's Updated Match Card

WWE WrestleMania 39 Predictions for Sunday Night's Updated Match CardApril 2, 2023
On the heels of an explosive WrestleMania Night 1, WWE returns to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday for the second part of a two-night extravaganza, headlined by Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.
Joining that bout are appearances from former WWE champions Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus, the return of Hell in a Cell and the latest opportunity for Bianca Belair to add to her sparkling WrestleMania resume.
What does the full card look like, who can fans expect to leave Hollywood with unforgettable victories and what are some of the stories to keep an eye on Sunday? Find out with this preview of the Night 2 festivities.
Sunday's Match Card and Predictions
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c) (prediction: Rhodes)
Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka (prediction: Asuka)
Triple Threat Match for the Intercontinental Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Gunther (c) (prediction: Gunther)
Hell in a Cell: Edge vs. Finn Balor (prediction: Balor)
Women's WrestleMania Showcase: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville vs. Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey (prediction: Rousey and Baszler)
Brock Lesnar vs. Omos (prediction: Lesnar)
Asuka's WrestleMania Redemption
It is almost inconceivable that Asuka has competed on the WrestleMania stage three different times in her WWE career and has won exactly zero of those matches.
One of the most decorated women in WWE history who is consistently over and responsible for some of the best matches during the women's revolution, the idea that she has been shut out on the grand stage is dumbfounding.
On Sunday night, The Empress of Tomorrow will have the opportunity to right that wrong when she challenges Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's Championship.
It is no given that Asuka will finally erase that pesky zero from her WrestleMania win-loss record. Belair has established herself as a top competitor in WWE and is one of the company's brightest stars.
Furthermore, she has solidified herself as one of the best big-match competitors in the company, having stolen the show at her last two WrestleManias with showstopping performances. If that is not enough, Sunday marks the one-year point in her title reign—a milestone WWE will surely tout while putting her over as one of the best of her generation.
Belair very easily could win and continue her historic run as the longest-reigning Black champion in WWE history.
Even with all of that at play, Sunday feels like Asuka's night.
She returned to television at the Royal Rumble with a new look, a darker edge to her persona and renewed focus. She built on that momentum at Elimination Chamber in February, when she earned the right to challenge for Belair's title, and sent a message loudly and clearly to The EST two weeks ago with a kick heard 'round the wrestling world.
A rare talent who can absorb losses and bad booking and still bounce back because of the love and respect the audience has for her, she has earned the opportunity to finally have that WrestleMania moment that has eluded her over the years.
She is a future Hall of Famer, one of the best of her generation and a star who has repeatedly proved her ability to carry an entire division on her back. She did it in NXT and was a centerpiece of the company's creative efforts in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is time she has her hard work paid off with the defining moment on the grand stage that she should have enjoyed a long time ago.
Finn Balor's Journey to Hell
Finn Balor is one of the most influential Superstars in wrestling history.
The founder of Bullet Club and one of the competitors who deserves credit as a godfather of NXT, his influence is felt on two institutions of modern wrestling that have shaped the business as we know it.
He was the first universal champion, has enjoyed runs as Intercontinental and United States champion and is the current leader of The Judgment Day.
It is his role with that faction, how he came about it, and what he, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest have done over the last year that led Balor to WrestleMania 39 and a date with Edge inside Hell in a Cell.
Balor has never competed in the unforgiving confines of the match's titular steel structure and, despite his own Hall of Fame credentials, has only competed at WrestleMania twice. His record on the grand stage? One win, one loss.
His Demon persona is expected for the match with Edge and is something that has been protected for the most part over his WWE career, with his only loss while sporting the body paint coming in September 2021 in a Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns.
The length of the rivalry and everything that has occurred within would suggest that Edge would defeat Balor, running his record to an even more forgettable 1-2, but the implementation of The Demon and the fact that Balor will be around in post-WrestleMania WWE while Edge will likely take time off before his next comeback suggests Triple H may be looking to do what is best for the long-term direction of the product rather than the immediate gratification.
If there is anyone who has earned a WrestleMania moment and would really benefit from beating a respected, Hall of Fame-caliber opponent like Edge, it is Balor. Such a victory would really elevate him in the eyes of a fanbase that had seen his push start and stop far too often under the previous creative regime.
With Ripley and Mysterio poised to have a big 2023, it makes sense for Judgment Day's leader to follow suit with a definitive victory on the grand stage.