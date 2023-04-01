X

    Jalen Brunson, Donovan Mitchell Duel Has NBA Fans Craving Knicks-Cavs Playoff Series

    Julia StumbaughApril 1, 2023

    CLEVELAND, OHIO - MARCH 31: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks shoots over Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second quarter at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on March 31, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
    Jason Miller/Getty Images

    Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks previewed a potential must-watch first-round playoff matchup in Friday night's 130-116 win over Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

    Brunson scored a career-high 48 points and both teams topped 100 before the fourth quarter in a blistering back-and-forth between the current No. 4 and No. 5 seeds in the East.

    Even without Knicks top scorer Julius Randle (ankle) and Cavs leading rebounder Jarrett Allen (groin), both teams got plenty of offense from historic performances by Brunson and Mitchell, who are now the first pair of opposing NBA players since 1997 to both top 20 points in the first quarter of a game.

    Ariel @APachecoNBA

    Brunson vs Mitchell has been special. Incredible display of shotmaking from the two

    𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝙲𝚎𝚍𝚒 𝙾𝚜𝚖𝚊𝚗 𝙵𝚊𝚗 𝙲𝚕𝚞𝚋 @TheCediFanClub

    Mitchell and Brunson having the duel of the century

    Brunson's 33 points in the first half marked the most by a Knicks player since Carmelo Anthony in 2014, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

    For the Cavs, Mitchell finished with 42 points to mark the 11th 40-point game of his career, tying Kyrie Irving for the second most in franchise history.

    Whether those high totals were due to stellar offense or poor defense is up for debate.

    EJ Stewart @EJ_Stewart

    There are nights to complain about regular season defense in the NBA. That Knicks/Cavs first half is not one of them. Breathtaking shotmaking and execution by both teams. Fans in attendance getting their money's worth

    Brian Duffy @brianduffy19

    Somehow the Cavs and Knicks are playing a very physical game while simultaneously playing absolutely no defense. None.

    The teams ended the third quarter just three points apart, with the Knicks at 105 and the Cavaliers trailing at 102. Then, the Cavs began to falter.

    Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

    Some pretty bad defense by the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cavs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cavs</a> here in the early fourth. Knicks have opened up a 115-104 lead with a lineup that has RJ Barrett and four bench players.

    Carter Rodriguez @Carter_Shade

    Knicks got more physical, Cavs wilted.

    If the regular season ended tonight, the Cavaliers (No. 4 in the East) and Knicks (No. 5) would face each other in the first round of the playoffs.

    Based on tonight's game, NBA fans wouldn't mind watching that matchup.

    Greg Armstrong @gregarmstrong01

    What a Quarter you can sign me up for 7 games of Knicks-Cavs in the playoffs right now!

    Alex B. @KnicksCentral

    Knicks and Cavs are playing SO hard right now…they are trying to send a message to each other that they are ready for this probable playoff matchup and we are gifted with a phenomenal back and forth

    Mason Verdicchio @VerdicchioMason

    This is going to be such a fun playoff series. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/knicks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#knicks</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cavs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cavs</a>

    Jay-Son @JasonMAguilar

    Need Knicks vs Cavs in the playoffs

    Tanner @Crinackk

    I need this Cavs Knicks playoff series more than oxygen

    Casey @Lowery_30

    Knicks vs Cavs would be the best 1st round series in the playoffs <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetEmKnow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetEmKnow</a>

    Joel Siegel @joelmsiegel

    If this <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Knicks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Knicks</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cavs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cavs</a> half is a preview of a playoff series between these teams … wow

    Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

    I'm not saying that I'll pick the Knicks to beat the Cavaliers in the first round, but I'm saying they've got a chance.<br><br>And that series is going to be entertaining.

    Hopefully the high-paced scoring, career-best performances and exciting physical play repeats if these two teams meet again in the postseason. Both teams have four games remaining before the playoffs begin.