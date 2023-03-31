5-Star QB Jadyn Davis Commits to Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Over Clemson, Tennessee, UNC

Photo credit: 247Sports

Elite 2024 quarterback prospect Jadyn Davis will spend his college career with the Michigan Wolverines.

He announced his decision Friday on SportsCenter:

The 5-star quarterback is considered the No. 28 overall player in the 2024 class and fourth-best player at his position, per 247Sports composite rankings. Davis had also been considering Clemson, North Carolina, Tennessee and Penn State.

Davis turned heads throughout his junior season at Providence Day, winning the Gatorade Player of the Year in North Carolina after totaling 43 touchdown passes and only six interceptions.

He earned scholarship offers from nearly every top program in the sport, including Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State.

The Charlotte native still decided to play for Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, giving the school a potential difference-maker as it tries to bring home a national championship.

J.J. McCarthy is entrenched as the starter going into next season after leading the squad to a Big Ten title and a trip to the College Football Playoff, but Davis could be next in line when he arrives on campus in 2024.

Michigan hasn't had a quarterback drafted since Jake Rudock in 2016, although that drought could be ending soon.

The Wolverines continue to bring in top prospects and now have the No. 3 class in the country for 2024 after the latest addition. With a 25-3 record over the last two years, the program looks to remain among the sport's elite.