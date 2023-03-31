WWE Rumors on Matt Riddle, Shinsuke Nakamura, Alexa Bliss, Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE SummerSlam After Party

Creative Pitch Reportedly Made for Riddle's WWE Return

Ideas for Matt Riddle's return to WWE programming have reportedly been discussed within the company.

According to PWInsider.com (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), a new creative pitch was reportedly made for Riddle to return to the fold. While Riddle reportedly isn't in the Los Angeles area for WrestleMania 39 this weekend, it was noted that Riddle could be flown in late or potentially brought in for Monday night's episode of Raw.

PWInsider added that the plan moving forward is for Riddle to continue to be part of the Raw roster.

Riddle has not been seen on TV since the Dec. 5, episode of Raw when he and Kevin Owens lost an undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match against The Usos.

Earlier in 2022, Riddle was one half of the Raw tag team champions along with Randy Orton. Their team, known as RK-Bro, was one of the most popular babyface acts in the company, but their momentum stopped in May.

RK-Bro dropped the Raw tag team titles to The Usos in a winner-take-all title match on an episode of SmackDown, and Orton then landed on the shelf with a back injury and hasn't been back since.

Riddle had some success as a singles star after that, facing Roman Reigns in a world title match and engaging in an entertaining feud with Seth Rollins, but he didn't return to the level he had reached with Orton.

When Riddle comes back, it is unclear if WWE has any plans to pair him with Orton again, but given his popularity and in-ring ability, he will be a major addition to the roster when it happens.

Creative Plans Reportedly on Hold for Nakamura

Like Riddle, Shinsuke Nakamura has been off WWE programming for several months, and it isn't clear when he will be back.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), Nakamura's plans are currently "on hold" and aren't expected to be revisited until after WrestleMania.

Nakamura is not on the WrestleMania 39 card, and he isn't even listed as part of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on Friday night's episode of SmackDown, which includes most of the male Superstars who don't have a WrestleMania match.

The King of Strong Style has not had a match of any kind for WWE since wrestling at a live event in January, and his last televised match was on the Nov. 11 episode of SmackDown.

Nakamura had been involved in a rivalry with Gunther over the Intercontinental Championship before then, but he fell short in his attempts to win the IC title.

In January, WWE did permit Nakamura to go to his native Japan and have a match against The Great Muta on a Pro Wrestling NOAH show. It marked one of the final matches in the illustrious career of Muta, who is part of the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame class.

As a former Royal Rumble winner, IC champion, United States champion and NXT champion, Nakamura is one of WWE's more accomplished Superstars.

Because of that, it would behoove WWE to have something concrete lined up for him after WrestleMania, which is when many Superstars tend to start with a blank slate.

Bliss Was Reportedly Planned for Wyatt Segment at WrestleMania

WWE reportedly had plans for Alexa Bliss to be involved with Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy at WrestleMania 39 at one time.

According to Meltzer (h/t Upton), there was a time "well back" when WWE wanted Bliss to do something with Wyatt and Howdy on the Grandest Stage of Them All, but that may no longer happen now that "Wyatt's situation has changed."

All signs had been pointing toward Wyatt facing Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania, and the wheels were even in motion for their feud, but it stopped suddenly a few weeks ago, and Wyatt hasn't been seen on TV since then.

Per Fightful Select (h/t Upton), Wyatt has been out of action with an undisclosed "physical issue," which explains why he isn't being advertised for a WrestleMania match or segment.

Bliss had an alliance with Wyatt and his Fiend character in 2021 before he was released, and there was never any conclusion to the story.

Earlier this year during the build toward Bliss' Raw Women's Championship match against Bianca Belair at the Royal Rumble, Bliss was seemingly being influenced by Wyatt, as her attitude changed when his logo flashed on screens near her.

Bliss was also confronted by multiple people wearing Uncle Howdy masks, making it fairly obvious that WWE was working toward either a reunion or feud with Wyatt.

Alexa has been off television for the past couple of months, and it could have been with an eye toward positioning her with Wyatt at WrestleMania and beyond.

Since it isn't known when Wyatt will be back, it is unclear if that could still be in the cards or if WWE may move forward with different plans for the former Raw and SmackDown women's champion instead.

