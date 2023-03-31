Roman Reigns on WWE Future: 'If They Keep Cutting These Insane Checks, I'll Stay'

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns has no plans to end his pro wrestling career any time soon.

In an interview with Joe Reedy of the Associated Press ahead of his main event match against Cody Rhodes on Night 2 of WrestleMania 39 on Sunday, Reigns addressed his WWE future, saying: "I feel good. I take care of myself. I'm not running around doing anything crazy. I raise children and dominate the wrestling game. If they keep cutting these insane checks, I'll stay around."

Reigns will enter WrestleMania having been world champion for well over 900 days, and while his match against the red-hot Rhodes may mark the end of the road for his title run, there is still plenty left for Reigns to do coming out of WrestleMania.

Nearly three years ago, WWE made the decision to turn Reigns heel and align him with Paul Heyman, and it turned out to be the best thing to ever happen to Reigns' career.

While Reigns enjoyed a great deal of success before then, the WWE fanbase largely rejected him as the chosen face of the company. Those same fans have seemingly done a complete 180-degree turn on how they perceive him.

Reigns is on somewhat of a part-time schedule, as he typically only wrestles on premium live events and isn't on television every week, but when he does show up on WWE programming, it is almost always must-see TV.

In addition to his individual work, Reigns is the leader of one of the most entertaining factions in recent memory—The Bloodline.

Reigns and his real-life cousins, The Usos and Solo Sikoa, have run roughshod over WWE, and they will be the main focus of WrestleMania.

In addition to Reigns defending against Rhodes, The Usos will put their record WWE Tag Team Championship reign on the line against Kevin Owens and former Bloodline ally Sami Zayn.

If The Bloodline loses all of the gold, it could cause an even bigger rift and potentially lead to the implosion of the stable, which would give Reigns months and possibly even years of compelling stories to tell.

Reigns is just 37 years old, which isn't particularly old in wrestling terms, and his schedule should allow him to keep working for a long time to come.

Given that WWE is making record profits and Reigns is the biggest draw in the company, all signs point toward WWE continuing to compensate the face of the franchise handsomely.

