Rey Mysterio Has Found the Fountain of Youth in Twilight of Legendary WWE Career

Credit: WWE.com

An induction into the WWE Hall of Fame is typically a sign that a Superstar's time in the ring has come and gone and that their best years and biggest accomplishments are behind them.

For Rey Mysterio, however, it marks the beginning of a whole new chapter in his illustrious career.

His influence and impact on the industry can't be overstated; he's one of the most recognizable wrestlers of all time and a legendary luchador whose run has spanned several decades and companies with an innovative arsenal that was ahead of its time.

Mysterio is a fitting choice as headliner of this year's Hall of Fame class considering WrestleMania 39 weekend will emanate from his home state of California. He'll also soon be gracing the cover of Cinnamon Toast Crunch boxes everywhere.

Above all else, perhaps his greatest contribution to the current product is his riveting rivalry with Dominik Mysterio heading into this year's Showcase of the Immortals.

The story of a father refusing to fight his son has been told many times throughout WWE history in various forms, mostly following the formula of The Undertaker vs. Kane and Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart.

For a feud fans had little interest in when it initially got underway back in the fall, Rey and Dom both have done an outstanding job of getting the audience engaged in their matches with their terrific mic work, storytelling and ability to drag out the payoff to a perfect point.

Amazingly, Rey being a focal point on WWE TV again is a relatively recent phenomenon. Prior to his program with Dominik, he was hardly treated with the same reverence he is today.

Respect for Rey

Rey's original run with WWE lasted from 2002 through 2015, and a majority of it saw him prominently featured on Raw and SmackDown. Given his immense level of popularity that never once faltered, it was logical for him to be in such a spot.

Only toward the end of that first stint did WWE forget how to properly maximize what it had with Mysterio, eventually relegating him to forgettable feuds in the midcard and wasting whatever value he had left.

His checkered history of injuries hardly helped and merely made his pushes less frequent.

The same could be said for when he came home to WWE in late 2018. Outside of his electric Royal Rumble return earlier that year, he quickly became just another roster member with minimal direction.

It wasn't until he started teaming with Dominik in 2020 that his passion was restored and his booking was improved. Their rivalry dating back to last September has seen Rey involved in multiple high-profile matches on both brands against an elite crop of talent.

He has stood toe-to-toe with everyone from Gunther and Karrion Kross to LA Knight and Damian Priest, thanks in large part to stem cell treatments he has received in recent years that have drastically lessened his time on the shelf.

"To be able to hang on with the younger talent and the new generation has been challenging because in a way, it's a different style from when I broke in," the 48-year-old told B/R. "Overall, I think my hardest work has been trying to keep up with the younger talent. Stem cells have been very helpful and very useful, and the moment my body started feeling the reaction to it, I feel rejuvenated."

In addition to in the ring, stem cell treatments have helped him with traveling and even waking up in the morning. It's been all about finding the right balance between learning how to pace himself while still being the Rey Mysterio of old.

The Ultimate Honor

The announcement of Rey's induction on the March 10 edition of SmackDown came completely out of nowhere for most fans. It was not because he wasn't worthy of the honor, but because he has made it quite clear retirement is not on the horizon for him.

The Master of the 619 was already in firing on all cylinders ahead of WrestleMania, and the Hall of Fame induction is simply the icing on the cake.

"I still get congratulated for being inducted, and it just blows my mind because you normally think of the Hall of Fame as your retirement," Rey admitted. "I'm still active, full in effect. It's hard to digest sometimes that I'm being inducted into the Hall of Fame. I just feel truly honored and blessed to be added to the list of legends that have paved the way for us to come in."

He added that his longtime friend Konnan is virtually a lock to induct him, and that fellow WCW alum and current All Elite Wrestling agent Dean Malenko was the first to text him congratulating him.

Between entering WWE's hallowed halls and his placement on soon-to-be-made-available Cinnamon Toast Crunch boxes (fittingly sold for an appropriate price of $6.19), he's back in the spotlight where he belongs.

"This is part of your desire to make it in the business," Rey said. "You don't know how many obstacles you're going to find along the way. You don't know how big your career is going to stand out and how many opportunities you're going to be given, but I think this is proof that I've made the most of every opportunity that's been given to me."

Among all of the buzz surrounding him this WrestleMania weekend, his upcoming clash with his own kin will primarily be what makes it so special.

Paying It Forward

The simple story of Dominik constantly challenging Rey to a match at 'Mania—only for his father to not accept until he reached his breaking point has been excellently executed, to say the least.

Everything about the angle has felt so real and so relatable that it's been incredibly easy to invest in.

"It comes so organically that you display it really well," Rey said. "You don't have to hide anything. Everything is just there."

To his part, Rey has done everything in his power to elevate Dominik to that next level through their many interactions and promos, and so far, it has worked wonderfully. More than anything, putting him over on The Grandest Stage of Them All will be his proudest achievement.

In fact, he credits the run with his 25-year-old son as being what has allowed him to experience this career resurgence of sorts.

"There's a different type of motivation when you're on your own trying to make a name for yourself," Rey said. "Then you compare a motivation that is led by your son and wanting to see him do well and by helping him as much as you can. Despite our differences, it's been very motivating stepping in there with my son, whether it's teaming with him or facing him."

In finding the Fountain of Youth, Rey intends to remain true to his title as a WWE Hall of Famer and continue delivering at the highest of levels—while simultaneously passing the torch to his burgeoning son and keeping the Mysterio legacy alive and well.

Graham Mirmina, aka Graham "GSM" Matthews, has specialized in sports and entertainment writing since 2010. Visit his website, WrestleRant, and subscribe to his YouTube channel for more wrestling-related content.