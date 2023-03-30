Deion Sanders, Colorado Sell Out Tickets to Spring Football Game

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

The arrival of head coach Deion Sanders has already led to a boost in interest for the Colorado Buffaloes football team.

On Thursday, the school announced that the annual spring football game has been sold out:

According to a press release, the attendance for the spring game will be over 45,000, by far the most attended sports event in Colorado University history. That number also exceeds the combined total of the last nine spring games.

The game will be nationally televised on ESPN, a rarity for a scrimmage. The national-champion Georgia Bulldogs will have their spring game broadcast on ESPN2, and that is the only other one that will be on either network.