Knicks' Julius Randle Out 2 Weeks with Sprained Ankle Injury Ahead of NBA Playoffs

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

The New York Knicks will be without Julius Randle at least for the rest of the 2022-23 NBA regular season.

New York announced Randle suffered a sprained left ankle during Wednesday's victory over the Miami Heat and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. That could put his status in jeopardy for the start of the playoffs, which begin April 15.

The Kentucky product played only 15 minutes in Wednesday's contest before the injury. He finished with three points and five rebounds.

New York has five games remaining in the regular season and can take solace knowing it has a cushion to avoid the play-in tournament. It is fifth in the Eastern Conference at 44-33 and four games ahead of the seventh-seeded Miami Heat.

It is also 2.5 games ahead of the Brooklyn Nets and seems to be on track to play the No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round.

Defeating Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers without Randle would be a tall order. The forward is averaging 25.1 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from deep.

The Knicks will have their first chance to test themselves against Cleveland without Randle when they face off Friday.

They will likely rely more on the frontcourt combination of Mitchell Robinson, Obi Toppin and Isaiah Hartenstein while Randle is out and continue to ask Jalen Brunson to direct the offense from the backcourt.

That should help the team tread water as the regular season winds down, but it will likely need Randle back to make some noise in the playoffs.