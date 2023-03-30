Max Duggan Impresses Attendees at TCU Pro Day as Patriots, Giants Watch Workout

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

TCU quarterback Max Duggan isn't in the same category as C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis, but he's still expected to be one of the top signal-callers selected in the 2023 NFL draft.

But before teams hit the draft room, they're out scouting some of the most notable prospects, and that included a stop at TCU's pro day Thursday to catch a glimpse of Duggan and wide receiver Quentin Johnston, among others.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll were among those in attendance, and it certainly sounds like Duggan made a good impression:

Duggan also took the field for the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last month. He measured in at 6'1½'' and 207 pounds and ran a 4.52-second 40-yard dash.

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein wrote of Duggan:

"Scrappy quarterback possessing the attitude, toughness and leadership that teams love. Duggan has proven himself to be capable of overcoming adversity and finding ways to help his team win with his arm or legs. However, he has limited arm strength and frequently forces receivers to break stride on deep balls and crossing routes. Duggan's intangibles give him a chance to become an NFL backup but his limitations as a passer cap his ceiling."

Duggan had an impressive senior season with TCU, completing 63.7 percent of his passes for 3,698 yards and 32 touchdowns against eight interceptions in 15 games. He also rushed for 423 yards and nine scores.

While Duggan is unlikely to be selected in the first round, it's clear he has the tools and talent to succeed at the next level.