    Max Duggan Impresses Attendees at TCU Pro Day as Patriots, Giants Watch Workout

    Erin WalshMarch 30, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 03: Quarterback Max Duggan of Texas Christian speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 3, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
    Michael Hickey/Getty Images

    TCU quarterback Max Duggan isn't in the same category as C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis, but he's still expected to be one of the top signal-callers selected in the 2023 NFL draft.

    But before teams hit the draft room, they're out scouting some of the most notable prospects, and that included a stop at TCU's pro day Thursday to catch a glimpse of Duggan and wide receiver Quentin Johnston, among others.

    New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll were among those in attendance, and it certainly sounds like Duggan made a good impression:

    Max Duggan is throwing dimes right now in front of Bill Belichick and Brian Daboll

    With Bill Belichick watching Max Duggan completes a pass to Quentin Johnston. He's completed 15 of 17 thus far.

    Please put me down as "interested" in Max Duggan as an NFL prospect.

    More Pro Day routes: TCU QB Max Duggan to WR Quentin Johnston over the middle.

    TCU QB Max Duggan his WR Quentin Johnston on a stop route at Pro Day.

    TCU QB Max Duggan enthusiastically cheering on teammates today during the bench press

    TCU's Max Duggan and Quentin Johnston getting warm at TCUProDay

    TCU QB @MaxDuggan_10 warming up here at Frogs pro day

    Max Duggan deep ball to Derius Davis

    Throwing from his own 20, TCU QB Max Duggan hit WR Quentin Johnston near the goal line for pass right around 75-80 yards at Pro Day.

    Quentin Johnston has had some drops today in his workout but by far the two worst have been on consecutive, accurate deep balls from Max Duggan. Both went right thru his hands.

    Duggan also took the field for the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last month. He measured in at 6'1½'' and 207 pounds and ran a 4.52-second 40-yard dash.

    NFL analyst Lance Zierlein wrote of Duggan:

    "Scrappy quarterback possessing the attitude, toughness and leadership that teams love. Duggan has proven himself to be capable of overcoming adversity and finding ways to help his team win with his arm or legs. However, he has limited arm strength and frequently forces receivers to break stride on deep balls and crossing routes. Duggan's intangibles give him a chance to become an NFL backup but his limitations as a passer cap his ceiling."

    Duggan had an impressive senior season with TCU, completing 63.7 percent of his passes for 3,698 yards and 32 touchdowns against eight interceptions in 15 games. He also rushed for 423 yards and nine scores.

    While Duggan is unlikely to be selected in the first round, it's clear he has the tools and talent to succeed at the next level.