NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: Insiders 'Believe' C.J. Stroud Will Go No. 1 to Panthers

Most insiders that ESPN's Dan Graziano spoke with the NFL owners' meetings this week believe that the Carolina Panthers will select Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft.

"The Carolina Panthers would have you believe they moved up from No. 9 to No. 1 in the draft without knowing which quarterback they're taking," Graziano wrote.

"As you'd expect, some people don't believe that, and a very unscientific poll of sources to whom I spoke at the meeting tells me most people believe they're taking Ohio State's C.J. Stroud."

The Panthers traded up from No. 9 to No. 1 with the Chicago Bears and parted with four draft picks, including two first-rounders, and wide receiver D.J. Moore in the process.

Panthers head coach Frank Reich has already confirmed that the team is taking a quarterback per a text to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network reported on March 13 that the Panthers were debating using the No. 1 pick on either Stroud or Florida's Anthony Richardson.

Joseph Person of The Athletic reported earlier in March that league insiders believed Carolina favored Stroud following the trade.

It's easy to see why. Stroud was nothing short of dominant during his two years as Ohio State's starting quarterback, completing 69.3 percent of passes for 8,123 yards and 85 touchdowns (just 12 interceptions).

He's also been very impressive in the pre-draft process, both on and off the field. ESPN's Todd McShay said Stroud produced "really impressive stuff" at the OSU pro day, with Nick Shook of NFL.com adding that he "put together another fantastic performance."

Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer also raved about Stroud, who had dinner with team brass in Columbus.

"Very likable. Really knows football. It's not too big for him," Fitterer said, per Darin Gantt of panthers.com.

"He's very comfortable being in that environment and being in command. We had a great two-and-a-half-hour dinner with him, really impressive off the field as he was on."

The vast majority of analysts producing mock drafts have Stroud going No. 1 overall to Carolina. We'll see if that comes to fruition soon enough with the first round going down on Thursday, April 27.