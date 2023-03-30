Tyson Fury's Brother Tommy '100%' Would Fight Logan Paul in WWE After Beating Jake

Francois Nel/Getty Images

After handing Jake Paul his first professional boxing loss, Tommy Fury has his sights set on Paul's brother, Logan Paul, in the world of WWE.

During an appearance on Soccer AM (h/t Anirban Banerjee of SportsKeeda), the younger brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury said the following about whether he'd be open to a WWE match against Logan:

"One hundred percent. All they need to do is ring the phone and I'll be there the very next day. I mean, I watched wrestling as a kid growing up. ... I love wrestling. I watched all my life growing up as many young kids do. So, working with WWE, obviously, Tyson has done some bits with them yeah, it would be a dream come true."

Jake Paul began his pro boxing career 6-0 with victories over former UFC stars such as Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren, but Fury was the first legitimate boxer he ever faced.

While it was a tightly contested affair, the 23-year-old Fury won by split decision after the eight-round fight went the distance.

Logan has some boxing experience as well, clashing with legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition, but the social media superstar is truly making a name for himself in the sports world in WWE.

Last year at WrestleMania 38, Logan made his in-ring debut, teaming with The Miz in a win over Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Since then, Logan has had singles matches against The Miz and Roman Reigns, and on Saturday night, he will face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39.

Celebrity involvement has long been a hallmark of WrestleMania and WWE in general, and Tyson Fury was a beneficiary of that in recent years as well.

The undefeated heavyweight champion had his first and only WWE match at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia in 2019, beating Braun Strowman by count-out after knocking him out with a huge punch.

More recently, Fury was in the front row for Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, in September. During the main event between Reigns and Drew McIntyre, Fury knocked out Austin Theory and prevented him from cashing in the Money in the Bank contract.

Jake Paul has also some involvement with WWE, although it was limited to backing up his brother during an undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022 in November.

Logan Paul vs. Tommy Fury would be an easy story for WWE to tell since it would be able to draw from the real-life rivalry between Fury and Jake Paul, but there may be even more money in an expanded match.

Doing a tag team bout between the Paul brothers and Fury brothers would reverberate throughout the world of combat sports, and potentially bring many new eyes to the WWE product.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.