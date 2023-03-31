B/R Wrestling Staff Predictions for Entire WWE WrestleMania 39 Match Card

0 of 15

WWE

WrestleMania 39 weekend is finally upon us. After months of buildup, the Superstars of WWE will do battle in Hollywood on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

OK, the event is actually in Ingleside, California, but it wouldn't be pro wrestling if the promoter wasn't over-selling something, right?

As usual, we have predictions and questions related to every single match on the card. Before we get to the picks, here's our lineup of contributors: