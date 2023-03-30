X

    Russell Westbrook Makes NBA History in Clippers' Win vs. Ja Morant, Grizzlies

    March 30, 2023

    Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
    Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

    Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook became the first player in NBA history to have at least one game with 30 points and 10 assists for five different franchises Wednesday.

    According to ESPN Stats & Info, Westbrook has now accomplished that feat with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers.

    Behind a 36-point, 10-assist outing from Westbrook, the Clippers scored a huge 141-132 road win over the Ja Morant-led Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

