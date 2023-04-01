WWE Hall of Fame 2023: Top Highlights from Rey Mysterio, Great Muta and All Speeches

0 of 1

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Rey Mysterio took his rightful place in pro wrestling immortality Friday night as the headliner of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

The former WWE and world champion topped a class that also included Stacy Keibler, The Great Muta, Warrior Award recipient Tim White and celebrity wing inductee Andy Kaufman.

On a night in which they were celebrated for their contributions to WWE and the industry as a whole, these are the highlights of their unforgettable induction speeches.

