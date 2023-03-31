WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights Before WrestleMania 39

2 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos hit the ring to kick off the show, looking to say a few final words ahead of their defense at WrestleMania. Their top contenders and rivals, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, interrupted early.

Owens and Zayn vowed to dethrone their foes and, hopefully, bring them back to the same lovable Usos they had always been, long before The Bloodline changed them.

A conflicted Jey responded, saying the predictions of The Bloodline's demise at WrestleMania are premature and that this is "BloodlineMania."

He said they would remain champs, Owens would betray Zayn and nothing would change.

A tense staredown ended the segment.

As far as last-chance promos to hype up a match that already has a ton of heat behind it, this was good. We know where Owens and Zayn stand but it was great to see Jey acknowledge the fact that everyone thinks The Bloodline is going to fall in Los Angeles.

They still may, but it feels like that has been something the heels have not brought up or used nearly enough as motivation entering this weekend's massive extravaganza.

The staredown between The Usos and Street Profits as Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins entered the arena for the opening match was a nice touch, too, given their rich history as opponents.

Grade

B+

Top Moments