Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Vince McMahon, Ronda Rousey and More

2 of 3

Ronda Rousey defeated Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women's Championship last October at Extreme Rules in the culmination of a lengthy rivalry. If the competitors themselves had their way, though, the climax of their program would have been far more hardcore than it was.

Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Rousey and Morgan wanted their contest to look more like a men's Extreme Rules match, complete with thumbtacks and other assorted weapons.

His report came on the heels of an Instagram post by Rousey, who lashed out at the "octogenarians who still think they know how to be hip while putting less than five minutes of thought a week into each women's storyline..."

Rousey has been outspoken on topics before, and while it is usually fairly easy to disagree with some (or in some cases, most) of what she says, she is right in this instance.

WWE has put minimal effort into its women's division over the last year, particularly on SmackDown.

While there is an argument thumbtacks are way overused at this point, Rousey is justified in her criticism of the creative that is (or is not) going into women's wrestling at this point.

Too often, the matches on Friday night are as bare bones as humanly possible. There's little evolution or progression, and the result is a blip on the radar instead of the impactful segments that the women have earned.

Perhaps a star the caliber of Rousey bringing it up as publicly as she did will motivate change. The blue brand's women's roster has far too much talent to be routinely wasted and underwritten to the extent that it is.

With Rhea Ripley poised to dethrone Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39, hopefully it is the spark the brand needs for renewed investment in the division.

