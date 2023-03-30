Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Vince McMahon, Ronda Rousey and More

Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Vince McMahon, Ronda Rousey and MoreMarch 30, 2023
WWE presents WrestleMania 39 this Saturday and Sunday, live from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
The question on everyone's mind is not who will leave the monumental main event between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns as the undisputed WWE universal champion but, rather, whether Vince McMahon will be around the backstage.
Thanks to an insider update, we have that answer.
Joining McMahon's status in this collection of pro wrestling rumors is an update on Ronda Rousey's public dismay over her SmackDown Women's Championship feud with Liv Morgan and the latest on Don Callis following a scary moment on Wednesday night's AEW Dynamite.
Will Vince McMahon Be in Los Angeles for WrestleMania 39
Mike Johnson of PWInsider Elite reported that Vince McMahon is expected in Los Angeles for WrestleMania 39 this weekend (h/t Cageside Seats).
It is not clear if he intends to appear on camera, though one would have to assume that would fly in the face of WWE's insistence that he is merely back to oversee a sale.
While it would be nice for the company to be able to produce the show without the dark cloud of McMahon hanging over it, did anyone really expect him not to be in town for the event?
It is his creation, arguably his greatest, and it makes sense that he would want to be around it.
That does not necessarily mean he will have creative input, especially on the heels of Nick Khan reiterating on The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast that Triple H is in control of that aspect of WWE and McMahon has "embraced" his son-in-law in that role.
McMahon was never going to let the show go off without making his presence felt and driving more internet speculation that his role in the company is more than what is being let on by those in power.
But, hey, maybe he is just backstage visiting John Cena.
Latest on Ronda Rousey's Displeasure With Her and Liv Morgan's Championship Feud
Ronda Rousey defeated Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women's Championship last October at Extreme Rules in the culmination of a lengthy rivalry. If the competitors themselves had their way, though, the climax of their program would have been far more hardcore than it was.
Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Rousey and Morgan wanted their contest to look more like a men's Extreme Rules match, complete with thumbtacks and other assorted weapons.
His report came on the heels of an Instagram post by Rousey, who lashed out at the "octogenarians who still think they know how to be hip while putting less than five minutes of thought a week into each women's storyline..."
Rousey has been outspoken on topics before, and while it is usually fairly easy to disagree with some (or in some cases, most) of what she says, she is right in this instance.
WWE has put minimal effort into its women's division over the last year, particularly on SmackDown.
While there is an argument thumbtacks are way overused at this point, Rousey is justified in her criticism of the creative that is (or is not) going into women's wrestling at this point.
Too often, the matches on Friday night are as bare bones as humanly possible. There's little evolution or progression, and the result is a blip on the radar instead of the impactful segments that the women have earned.
Perhaps a star the caliber of Rousey bringing it up as publicly as she did will motivate change. The blue brand's women's roster has far too much talent to be routinely wasted and underwritten to the extent that it is.
With Rhea Ripley poised to dethrone Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39, hopefully it is the spark the brand needs for renewed investment in the division.
Don Callis Legitimately Injured on Dynamite
Seconds after the Blackpool Combat Club attacked "Hangman" Adam Page and Don Callis during a backstage segment, the latter was shown with his face crimson and blood pooling on the ground.
Johnson of PWInsider.com reported the injury was legit and that Callis "struck his head" while going down after being punched by Jon Moxley.
All Elite Wrestling @AEW
.<a href="https://twitter.com/TheDonCallis?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheDonCallis</a>'s apology to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HangmanAdamPage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HangmanAdamPage</a> was violently interrupted by the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BlackpoolCombatClub?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BlackpoolCombatClub</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/JonMoxley?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JonMoxley</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ClaudioCSRO?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ClaudioCSRO</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/WheelerYuta?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WheelerYuta</a><br>It's <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEWDynamite?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEWDynamite</a> LIVE on TBS! <a href="https://t.co/1m3ZOzVBpY">pic.twitter.com/1m3ZOzVBpY</a>
He added, "what the announcers stated about Callis being checked out backstage was 100% legitimate as he was absolutely dinged up."
It is further proof that what appeared to be a relatively straightforward television segment can still result in injury, especially with the amount of frenetic energy that went into it.
Callis has been at the center of a storyline in which he has attempted to win back the focus of Kenny Omega from The Elite. A week ago, he bluntly told his associate that the sneak attack that left The Young Bucks hospitalized may be the best thing to happen to him.
He also feigned being attacked by Page, for which he was attempting to apologize when the BCC attack occurred.
There is no update on the condition of Callis at this point, but he figures to remain a key part of storytelling efforts in All Elite Wrestling as the company marches toward Double or Nothing on May 28.