Former WWE Ref Tim White to Receive Warrior Award as Part of 2023 Hall of Fame Class

Photo credit: WWE.com

WWE announced Wednesday that referee Tim White will be posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as the Warrior Award winner for the class of 2023.

As part of the announcement, WWE released a video package highlighting White's importance as an in-ring official, as well as a trusted backstage liaison for WWE's Superstars:

White, who joined WWE in 1985 and remained with the company in various roles until 2009, died in June 2022 at the age of 68.

