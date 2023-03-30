WWE WrestleMania 39: Latest Match Card and Known Order for Historic Event

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Since WWE shifted WrestleMania to a very successful two-night format, much of the speculation on the run-up to each event has centered on which Superstars would main-event both nights.

As expected, Night 2 isn't usually as intriguing as the Night 1 main event. On the march to this weekend's WrestleMania 39, it has been abundantly obvious that Roman Reigns would defend his unified titles against Cody Rhodes.

Much more mysterious is which match would headline Night 1 in the other main event. Similar intrigue still surrounds the exact match card order and which matches will actually take part on which nights.

As of now, this is the confirmed slotting of matches over the two nights:

WrestleMania 39 Match Card and Predictions

Night 1

United States Championship: John Cena vs. Austin Theory (c)

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka

SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch (c) vs. Damage CTRL

Night 2

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Night TBD

Finn Bálor vs. Edge

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

Women's WrestleMania Showcase: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. one team TBA

Men's WrestleMania Showcase: Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. The Usos (c)

Some of the slottings have been confirmed by Superstars during various media appearances. Logan Paul, for example, revealed on his Impaulsive show that his anticipated bout with Seth Rollins would happen on Night 1.

Same story for Becky Lynch, who confirmed on The Tommy Tiernan Show that her team-up with Trish Stratus and Lita against Damage CTRL would occur on the same night.

One of the matches that looked like it could main-event Night 1 will actually open up the two-night event outright as the very first bout. The returning John Cena will clash with current United States champion Austin Theory to open the event, which WWE announced.

While Cena has opened WrestleMania once (he's main-evented it five times) at WrestleMania 20 and defeated Big Show to win the U.S. title, conventional wisdom says this will be a quick, fun match that features a passing-of-the-torch moment with a younger star in Theory who is often compared to the modern legend.

Both women's title matches—Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown title and Asuka vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw title—have long been candidates to headline Night 1. The Flair-Ripley dance, though a retread, has big implications for Ripley's rise and stable The Judgement Day, so it would make more sense than the other.

Gunther defending his Intercontinental title in a triple threat against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus was a smart candidate, too. The current champion is one of the biggest risers and destined for more after the historic march through this year's Royal Rumble. McIntyre, a long-time champion recently, raises the profile of the match dramatically.

Even a non-title bout between Finn Bálor and Edge could be an underdog to main-event in this fresh two-night format. Bálor's a big part of Judgement Day, Edge is a legend, and both are involved in a very personal storyline involving the stable. On top of all that, Bálor's going to bring out his Demon persona for the first time in a long time, and it will take place in a Hell in a Cell.

If there has been a long-running favorite to main event the first night, though, it's easily The Usos putting up the undisputed tag team titles against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. This feud and match has blatantly been in the works for at least a few months and organically plays a big role in the main event between Reigns and Rhodes.

Zayn has been the central driving force of WWE's top storyline since breathing new life into a lagging Bloodline storyline. He won't get the Daniel Bryan-esque anointing by any means, but fans might end up finding it better to see his ascension happen alongside Owens given their extensive history that goes far beyond WWE.

As onlookers can tell, a few things remain true. For one, WWE has a good problem on its hands when it comes to official card order and what main-events. Two, that good problem means fans are feasting, as what has been one of the most hyped Manias in years might not simply meet expectations—it might exceed them with relative ease.

