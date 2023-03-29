Logan Paul Reveals His WWE Contract Expires After WrestleMania 39

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Logan Paul divulged Tuesday that his WWE contract expires at the conclusion of this weekend's WrestleMania 39.

Speaking on his Impaulsive podcast (beginning at the 28:30 mark), Paul said the following about his contractual status with WWE:

"My contract ends this WrestleMania," Paul said. "My rookie year is about to be up. ... A good rookie year."

Paul's comments suggest he signed a one-year contract with WWE, as he made his in-ring debut one year ago at WrestleMania 38 when he teamed with The Miz in a winning effort against Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

Since then, Paul has beaten The Miz at SummerSlam, lost to Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel and competed in the men's Royal Rumble match, reaching the final three.

Paul began a rivalry with Seth Rollins in the Rumble match by eliminating him, and they have since interacted on several occasions, with Paul getting the best of him most of the time.

Rollins and Paul are officially set to clash at WrestleMania in a match that has a chance to steal the show given Rollins' long-standing status as one of the world's best in-ring workers, and Paul's penchant for exceeding expectations.

While it is possible WrestleMania could represent the final match Paul ever wrestles in WWE, the fact that he has come so far in such a short amount of time suggests both sides will try to get a deal done.

Paul is a part-time performer who works a handful of matches, and he has worked out well for WWE in that role, as it has allowed him to shine in big spots.

This weekend will mark Paul's biggest match yet, as it comes against one of WWE's top stars on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

WWE likely already has interest in signing him to a new contract due to his crossover appeal and natural inclination to the wrestling business, but Paul can solidify that interest with another impressive performance against Rollins.

