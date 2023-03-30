WWE WrestleMania 39 Matches: Predicting Star Ratings for Every Fight on the CardMarch 30, 2023
WWE WrestleMania 39 Matches: Predicting Star Ratings for Every Fight on the Card
Wrestling fans love star ratings—as if a match cannot be justified as great without the attachment of some asterisks and the occasional "half" to hammer home its overall quality—and that will certainly be the case with WrestleMania 39.
WWE presents its annual Showcase of the Immortals on Saturday and Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, an event headlined by Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes.
As great as this story has been, what star rating can fans expect from their monumental main event clash on Sunday night? And how about the rest of the lineup?
Find out with this look at the packed match card.
Match Card and Star Predictions
- Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c) (*****)
- United States Championship: John Cena vs. Austin Theory (c) (***)
- Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul (****)
- SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley (****)
- Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. The Usos (c) (****½)
- Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka (***)
- Becky Lynch, Lita and Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL (***½)
- Brock Lesnar vs. Omos (*)
- Hell in a Cell: Edge vs. Finn Bálor (***½)
- Triple Threat Match for the Intercontinental Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Gunther (c) (****)
- Women's WrestleMania Showcase Match: Shotzi and Natalya vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler (**)
- Men's WrestleMania Showcase Match: Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Viking Raiders (**½)
- Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio (***)
The predicted star ratings for the WrestleMania 39 match card are as follows:
Hidden Gem
Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley have done the WrestleMania dance before.
Their first encounter, at the COVID-19-hit event in 2020, was one of the best matches on that year's card. Flair was the proven commodity challenging for Ripley's NXT Women's Championship, and the competitors tore the house down from the opening spot on the main card.
Nothing else on Night 2 touched that contest.
Three years later, Ripley is better than she was then. She's more confident, knows what she is as a worker and who she is as a performer; questions that were unanswered three years ago.
Uncharacteristically, it has been a long time since Flair has had a great match. Last year's bout against Ronda Rousey was a subpar one, and The Queen will likely be looking to reestablish herself as the measuring stick in the industry.
Ripley's power-based offense should mesh well with Flair's technical skill set, and both women can brawl if the contest ends up that way.
Flair has always worked better as a heel so there may be some hesitation on the part of analysts to dub this a likely hidden gem, but there is plenty to prove for both women, enhancing the likelihood that it takes even those expecting a good match by surprise.
The champion's defiance in the face of Ripley's threats suggest a hard-hitting, physical match should be on tap for fans. Those always play well, doubly so on The Grandest Stage of Them All.
There are matches with better build at the weekend, but this may be the one that makes both hardcore and casual fans sit up and take notice of the strides Ripley has made over the last three years and the greatness Flair has achieved beyond her family name.
Why Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns Will Be Best on the Card
The stories at play in the main event of WrestleMania, a red-hot crowd and two masters of their craft should ensure that Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns is the best match of the weekend.
Fans have journeyed with Reigns as he assumed leadership of The Bloodline, dominated the competition in WWE and crafted a run as champion not seen since the days of Hulk Hogan, Bruno Sammartino and Bob Backlund.
They have followed Rhodes as he returned to the company that introduced him to the wrestling world in the first place, watched as he sustained a devastating injury and cheered as he returned in time to win the men's Royal Rumble match in January.
They have invested emotionally in The American Nightmare as he vowed to "finish the story" and win the one title that eluded his father, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes. All while Reigns has promised to beat him on the grandest stage.
The story threads and the performers' understanding of their characters will help fuel the bout while the excitement around it will make dramatic near-falls more possible. Reigns is the king of the kickout at the count of 2.99999, and that will prove beneficial when it comes to getting the audience to bite on a false finish.
There could be involvement from The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman. Maybe Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens make their presence felt in an attempt to bring the entire story to a fitting conclusion.
Whatever the case may be, the richness of the feud and the love the audience has for the participants will propel it beyond everything else on the card and possibly into the rarefied air of one of the greatest main events in WrestleMania history.
The potential is certainly there.
Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.