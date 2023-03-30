WWE WrestleMania 39 Matches: Predicting Star Ratings for Every Fight on the Card

2 of 3

Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley have done the WrestleMania dance before.

Their first encounter, at the COVID-19-hit event in 2020, was one of the best matches on that year's card. Flair was the proven commodity challenging for Ripley's NXT Women's Championship, and the competitors tore the house down from the opening spot on the main card.

Nothing else on Night 2 touched that contest.

Three years later, Ripley is better than she was then. She's more confident, knows what she is as a worker and who she is as a performer; questions that were unanswered three years ago.

Uncharacteristically, it has been a long time since Flair has had a great match. Last year's bout against Ronda Rousey was a subpar one, and The Queen will likely be looking to reestablish herself as the measuring stick in the industry.

Ripley's power-based offense should mesh well with Flair's technical skill set, and both women can brawl if the contest ends up that way.

Flair has always worked better as a heel so there may be some hesitation on the part of analysts to dub this a likely hidden gem, but there is plenty to prove for both women, enhancing the likelihood that it takes even those expecting a good match by surprise.

The champion's defiance in the face of Ripley's threats suggest a hard-hitting, physical match should be on tap for fans. Those always play well, doubly so on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

There are matches with better build at the weekend, but this may be the one that makes both hardcore and casual fans sit up and take notice of the strides Ripley has made over the last three years and the greatness Flair has achieved beyond her family name.

