Bronny James' Shot Hyped as Better Than LeBron's on Twitter During All-American Game

Bronny James lit up the McDonald's All-American Game at Toyota Center in Houston on Tuesday night, and now he's being hyped for having a better shot than his father, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

Bronny plays his high school basketball for Sierra Canyon in California, and he's in the process of deciding where he wants to play at the next level. He has received offers from Ohio State, USC and Memphis.

The combo guard is listed as the seventh-best prospect in California and 33rd-best prospect overall in the 2023 class, per 247Sports.

Bronny suited up on the West roster in Tuesday's McDonald's All-American Game alongside the likes of Isaiah Collier, Jared McCain and Ja'Kobe Walter. He entered halftime with nine points on three-of-four shooting from three and finished regulation with 15 points, all of which came from beyond the arc, as East triumphed over West, 109-106.

Given his performance on Tuesday, it's clear Bronny has the talent to succeed. He should only get better once he goes to college, too, though he still needs to make a decision in that regard.

That said, he's not currently projected to be a top-three pick in the 2024 NBA draft, but he is a projected top-10 pick, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony. Whichever team lands Bronny may also land LeBron, too, as he has been open about wanting to play NBA hoops with his son.