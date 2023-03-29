X

    Bronny James' Shot Hyped as Better Than LeBron's on Twitter During All-American Game

    Erin WalshMarch 29, 2023

    HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 28: Bronny James #6 of the West team reacts after sinking a three point shot during the 2023 McDonald's High School Boys All-American Game at Toyota Center on March 28, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)
    Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

    Bronny James lit up the McDonald's All-American Game at Toyota Center in Houston on Tuesday night, and now he's being hyped for having a better shot than his father, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

    Bronny plays his high school basketball for Sierra Canyon in California, and he's in the process of deciding where he wants to play at the next level. He has received offers from Ohio State, USC and Memphis.

    The combo guard is listed as the seventh-best prospect in California and 33rd-best prospect overall in the 2023 class, per 247Sports.

    Bronny suited up on the West roster in Tuesday's McDonald's All-American Game alongside the likes of Isaiah Collier, Jared McCain and Ja'Kobe Walter. He entered halftime with nine points on three-of-four shooting from three and finished regulation with 15 points, all of which came from beyond the arc, as East triumphed over West, 109-106.

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    BRONNY IS FUEGO FROM DOWNTOWN 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/muXjYBopfT">pic.twitter.com/muXjYBopfT</a>

    Bally Sports @BallySports

    Bronny for 3️⃣ and pops is loving it (pun intended)! 🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/McDAAG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#McDAAG</a> <a href="https://t.co/YexwZBrTbu">pic.twitter.com/YexwZBrTbu</a>

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    Bronny's first bucket had LeBron hyped 😤 <a href="https://twitter.com/SCNext?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SCNext</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/McDonaldsAllAmericanGame?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#McDonaldsAllAmericanGame</a> <a href="https://t.co/Wds9olUo96">pic.twitter.com/Wds9olUo96</a>

    ESPN @espn

    Bronny is FEELING IT from deep in the first half ♨️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/McDonaldsAllAmerican?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#McDonaldsAllAmerican</a> <br><br>📺: ESPN <a href="https://t.co/kXNzFVzZUd">pic.twitter.com/kXNzFVzZUd</a>

    Basketball fans and pundits on Twitter were hyped about Bronny's performance after the game, praising his impressive jumper:

    Justin Byers @Justin_A_Byers

    There's going to be a point when people can't deny Bronny James.

    Marc Weber @MarcWeberSports

    Bronny may not be anywhere as talented as his pops but he's got a better looking shot at his dad's age.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/McDonaldsAllAmerican?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#McDonaldsAllAmerican</a>

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    Bronny is lighting it up from long range in the McDonald's Game. Obviously a purer and better shooter than his dad.

    Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

    Here at the McDonald's All-American Game.<br><br>Bronny James already drained a couple 3's in his first few minutes game. Can also run a team and share the ball. <br><br>I wouldn't have him in Top 10 of my Mock Draft, but he does keep getting better and better. Love his poise and maturity.

    Chase Senior @Chase_Senior

    I'm all in on Bronny James. Ideally, he'd be a little taller, but a quick release, smooth stroke, willing defender, bouncy athlete

    Mark Gunnels @MarkAGunnels

    Bronny is so polished.

    Brandon Bostick @Bostick11

    Bronny James in his bag right now. He hot and in rhythm

    MAHD @iAmMAHD

    Bronny shootin

    DAG SAVAGE @DagSav

    Dam Bronny might really be HIM ! 🔥🔥sheesh

    ♕davo.𓅓 @shpillo_

    Bronny is an Elite shooter already

    Given his performance on Tuesday, it's clear Bronny has the talent to succeed. He should only get better once he goes to college, too, though he still needs to make a decision in that regard.

    That said, he's not currently projected to be a top-three pick in the 2024 NBA draft, but he is a projected top-10 pick, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony. Whichever team lands Bronny may also land LeBron, too, as he has been open about wanting to play NBA hoops with his son.